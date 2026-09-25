What Is One Under-the-Radar Jets-Lions Matchup You're Watching This Week?

JB: My matchup to watch this week is Jets rookie edge David Bailey vs. Lions All-Pro LT Penei Sewell. Sewell (6-5, 335) is a man-mountain of an offensive tackle who was selected to the Pro Bowl from 2022 to 2025 and was named a first-team All-Pro in three straight years -- 2023-25. Last season, PFF graded (95.2) him as the league's best tackle for a second time in his career. He has taken 100% of the snaps on offense in all but one season (2025 with 97%) and has been flagged just 29 times (holding/false starts) in his pro career. Bailey, the Green & White's No. 2 overall selection in April's NFL Draft, has after only two games shown he could be a force to be reckoned with for many years to come. Bailey has put up 11 pressures -- 13th in the league -- the most through any player's first 2 games since TruMedia started tracking the stat in 2016. His pressure rate of 24.4% is tops through 2 games. Bailey's 5-plus pressures match Joey Bosa as the only two players to do it in their first 2 games, per Next Gen Stats. Pro Football Focus says his 8 pressures lead all rookies. Finally, Bailey has 2 sacks and has forced a fumble. He's just getting started while Sewell has made a significant shift across the line from RT to LT.

AV: While Aaron Glenn's return to Detroit and head coaching battle against Dan Campbell is one of the more highly anticipated matchups of the week, I'm looking at a different reunion. CB D.J. Reed will be facing the Jets for the first time since he signed with Detroit after three seasons with the Green & White (2022-24). According to Next Gen Stats, Reed has allowed 197 receiving yards in coverage, which is the most by an outside CB, and 196 of those yards have come in zone coverage. With the Lions dealing with several injuries in their secondary, the Jets may have several opportunities to cash in on explosive plays down the field. OC Frank Reich said this week that he thinks all the Jets' receivers are down-the-field threats and they play from the top down. WR Garrett Wilson recalled his battles against Reed when they were Jets teammates as some of the best he's had, and Sunday will be the first time he faces him in a game rather than practice. That matchup should be fun to watch considering so far, Wilson has aligned out wide on 86.7% of his routes this season (NGS).