Notebook | TE Mason Taylor, S Minkah Fitzpatrick and LB Kiko Mauigoa Won't Play vs. Lions

Importance of Preparation

Demario Davis isn't surprised by how well the defense has been playing because of how the Jets prepare each week. Through two weeks, the Jets are the only team to allow fewer than 200 yards per game, and they forced the Packers to go three-and-out on 66.7% of their possessions.

"We prepare so hard here," Davis said on Thursday. "From the way that we get the installs to the way that we study film on the opponent, to the way that are practices are structured going all the way back to training camp and OTAs."

Davis has called these practices "some of the most demanding" he's experienced, and it's not just the physical aspect.

"It's really about the mental strain of it," Davis said. "We spend about the first hour of practice really learning. So, we may have a game plan of what it is we're trying to do, but you're going to spend 30 minutes in (indiviudals) and group [periods] just focusing on the details of that assignment and how you're going to do it."

HC Aaron Glenn was pleased with how the Jets have been working through the week with a "game-like intensity for the most part."