Jets LB Demario Davis Ranks No. 95 in NFL's Top 100 List

Davis is a two-time Pro Bowler and was First Team All-Pro in 2019 after recording 4 sacks, a career-high 12 PD and 111 tackles. He is no stranger to team awards. In New Orleans he was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award three times. As a Jet, he won the Dennis Byrd Award twice, which is given to the most inspirational teammate.

"Not only is he a great football player, he's a great man," S Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "I think that's why he's been able to play at the level that he has throughout his career. He's one of those dudes who loves ball, he loves people, he's a very genuine person, very genuine man and he's a guy that has a heart for football and he has a nose for the football as well."

With Davis returning, not only are the Jets improving their defense, they added another leading voice to the locker room.