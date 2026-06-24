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Jets LB Demario Davis Ranks No. 95 in NFL's Top 100 List

Two-Time Pro Bowler Recorded 143 Total Tackles During 2025 Season

Jun 24, 2026 at 11:05 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Demario

Jets linebacker Demario Davis has been ranked No. 95 in the NFL's Top 100 players of 2025, voted on by players around the league. It is Davis' sixth time appearing in the ranking.

The linebacker returned to the Jets this offseason, joining the team for the third time in his career after spending the last eight seasons with the Saints. In 2025, Davis had 143 total tackles, 3 PD and half a sack. In his career, which is going onto Year 15, he has 45 sacks.

"I never would've thought in a million years that I would be back two times let alone three times, but for me I always try to find a positive perspective and I guess this is just where I'm meant to be and I wouldn't have it any other way," Davis said during the last week of OTAs. "It's a lot of fun showing up to work everyday."

Gallery | Best Photos of All-Pro Linebacker Demario Davis

Check out the best photos of Demario Davis The All-Pro linebacker signed with the Jets in free agency.

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Davis is a two-time Pro Bowler and was First Team All-Pro in 2019 after recording 4 sacks, a career-high 12 PD and 111 tackles. He is no stranger to team awards. In New Orleans he was nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award three times. As a Jet, he won the Dennis Byrd Award twice, which is given to the most inspirational teammate.

"Not only is he a great football player, he's a great man," S Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "I think that's why he's been able to play at the level that he has throughout his career. He's one of those dudes who loves ball, he loves people, he's a very genuine person, very genuine man and he's a guy that has a heart for football and he has a nose for the football as well."

With Davis returning, not only are the Jets improving their defense, they added another leading voice to the locker room.

"I think double-D has just this sense of he's just strong," DT Harrison Phillips said. "He's just convinced and strong and he can lead by example, he can lead vocally, he can lead by running through somebody's face, he can lead through compassion … he's just an amazing role model."

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