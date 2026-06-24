Jets DL Jowon Briggs: 'Enough Is Not Enough'

Among the many savvy trades, signings and draft picks made the last couple of years by Jets GM Darren Mougey, the acquisition of DL Jowon Briggs from Cleveland late last August perhaps went under the radar but paid immediate dividends and has the potential to pay off even more this season.

"Any chance I get to expand my football repertoire, it's always open arms," Briggs told team reporter Eric Allen on an edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "I mean, it's just a good challenge, because the more I know about football, this is Year 3 for me, the more I know, the more I can do. And it's as simple as that for how I look at it."

If Briggs, from that limited snippet, comes across as smart and thoughtful, it's because the Browns' seventh round selection (No. 243 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft is all of that ... and a lot more.

In addition to his talent on the gridiron, Briggs has a unique musical proficiency with a number of instruments: the recorder, piano, violin, viola, cello, bass (double and guitar), guitar (acoustic and electric), saxophone, flute and harmonica.

During his college days at Virginia, Briggs, a tenor, was part of the University Singers, a chamber choir, and the Hullabaloos, an a cappella group. He also sang "The Star Spangled Banner" before basketball games at Virginia and later at the University of Cincinnati, in his hometown.

"My dad used to tell me when I was younger that enough is not enough, and it was never a negative thing," he said. "It was always just letting me know, hey, 'I realized that you've done this and you've done whatever successfully, but don't get stagnant, that's not enough.'

"I always felt as if what I was doing, or what I've done -- sacks, TFL, pressures, starting however many games was never enough, so I'm always at that internal competition with myself. I'm never ever looking at what somebody said. I might have short arms, that's neither here nor there. All I try to make sure is that when you cut on the tape, am I winning the rep."