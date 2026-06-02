Jets Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'I Like to Be a Chess Piece'

Fitzpatrick brings a unique skill set to the Jets. Over his career he's been versatile and adaptable, with the ability to both play the run and dominate in one-on-one pass coverage, play deep or drop into the box. And as Glenn pointed out on Tuesday, Fitzpatrick is dialed in enough that when it comes time to impart some pearls of wisdom to a teammate, it's done in a respectful, but impactful manner.

"It's certainly beneficial for the defense," said DC Brian Duker, who was with Fitzpatrick the last few seasons in Miami. "It allows us to present multiple looks to the offense. It helps you in the event of injury to be able to adjust and get your best guys out there. In today's football, where it's getting less and less position based, it's very important to have guys with versatility."

Fitzpatrick is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who has 690 total tackles, 60 PDs and 21 INTs during 120 regular-season games. In 2019, he recorded the longest pick-6 (96 yards) of the NFL season, and in 2022, he led the league with 6 interceptions.

"I like moving around, I like being able to give the quarterback different looks," Fitzpatrick said. "I think when you just sit in a half or post, they know that you're back there, and they could dial stuff up for you, but they could also avoid you. So, I like being a chess piece. It doesn't necessarily have to be in the slot, but I don't like being a moving target."

Phillips, a veteran presence on the D-line who joined the Jets last season late in training camp, said that he and players of a certain age are pumped by the influx of veterans like Fitzpatrick and LB Demario Davis.