Jets Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'I Like to Be a Chess Piece'

When it comes to the defensive backfield, as the Jets prepare for mandatory minicamp in two weeks, full throttle training camp next month and then the start of the 2026 NFL season at Tennessee, it's clear that GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn have adeptly constructed the group with a blend of experience and potential.
And the linchpin of that approach is S Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is getting ready for his ninth season in the league. The New Jersey native, acquired from the Dolphins in March, brings what DT Harrison Phillips called "a cerebral football IQ."
"I think we have a lot of, we have old guys where, or vets where we need them, and then we have a lot of young, hungry guys who are willing to learn and really want to win," Fitzpatrick told reporters on Tuesday at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "My leadership style is more so lead by example, and then when you see a need, something that needs to be met, you address it there. I think that's it, really."
Fitzpatrick, 29, is the perceived leader of the Jets' revamped secondary that includes additions CB Nahshon Wright -- who led the league in takeaways during the 2025 season -- and S Dane Belton, signed in free agency after four years with the Giants. The group also boasts CB Brandon Stephens slot CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., acquired via trade from the Titans last year -- and S Andre Cisco, who is coming back from a shoulder injury that ended his season after 8 games.
When it comes to the fresher faces among the DBs, second-year men CB Azareye'h Thomas and Malachi Moore will be joined by draft picks D'Angelo Ponds and VJ Payne.
"I think we've spoken on that quite a bit, and that was really my plan from the very beginning, we'll go into this offseason to make sure I surround some of these young guys with guys like that," Glenn said, referring to Fitzpatrick. "I think it's important when you're trying to build a team that you have a good mix of that, so the young guys can learn, and as they learn, they continue to pick those things up, and as they grow older, they're able to pass those things down to the other young guys. And to me, that's exactly how you want your team to be built."
Fitzpatrick brings a unique skill set to the Jets. Over his career he's been versatile and adaptable, with the ability to both play the run and dominate in one-on-one pass coverage, play deep or drop into the box. And as Glenn pointed out on Tuesday, Fitzpatrick is dialed in enough that when it comes time to impart some pearls of wisdom to a teammate, it's done in a respectful, but impactful manner.
"It's certainly beneficial for the defense," said DC Brian Duker, who was with Fitzpatrick the last few seasons in Miami. "It allows us to present multiple looks to the offense. It helps you in the event of injury to be able to adjust and get your best guys out there. In today's football, where it's getting less and less position based, it's very important to have guys with versatility."
Fitzpatrick is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro who has 690 total tackles, 60 PDs and 21 INTs during 120 regular-season games. In 2019, he recorded the longest pick-6 (96 yards) of the NFL season, and in 2022, he led the league with 6 interceptions.
"I like moving around, I like being able to give the quarterback different looks," Fitzpatrick said. "I think when you just sit in a half or post, they know that you're back there, and they could dial stuff up for you, but they could also avoid you. So, I like being a chess piece. It doesn't necessarily have to be in the slot, but I don't like being a moving target."
Phillips, a veteran presence on the D-line who joined the Jets last season late in training camp, said that he and players of a certain age are pumped by the influx of veterans like Fitzpatrick and LB Demario Davis.
"When you have enough leaders, it is our team, and you know we have AG's thumbprint on the whole thing, but it is a player-run team, and we have enough guys now that, and from enough different opinions, that we can really shape this thing to come together, and hopefully that closeness parallels with wins," Phillips said.