Jets Defensive Rookies Receive High Praise During OTAs

After every player is selected by the Jets in the NFL Draft, defensive lineman Harrison Phillips makes a special effort to reach out.
"I text them and welcome them to the organization so they have a contact from someone here that can kind of welcome them," Phillips said. "The responses that I got back were different than almost any other year [and] I've done this for nine years now. Like it was not just a like of a message or a 'Nice to meet you bro,' like really nice written messages and I was like, 'Hey this is a little different. This hasn't happened every place I've been.' "
Through OTAs (organized team activities) New York's rookies are making strong first impressions on the field too.
"I've come in and seen the rookie class and I want to shout out our front office and general manager [Darren Mougey] for finding the right guys who are Jets DNA," Phillips said.
As the defense had a rebound performance this week when focusing on third-and-7-plus situations, rookie edge rusher David Bailey and corner D'Angelo Ponds are impressing the older Jets.
See the Jets players back on the field for the second week of optional OTA practice.
"I've really liked what [Bailey] can do as an athlete on the field, not just with his hand down in the dirt, but the different varieties you can do with somebody who can also run and change direction at an elite level," Phillips said. "Obviously, he can chase down quarterbacks, but there might be some other players he can chase down in space which really helps you."
Bailey (6-3, 251) was drafted No. 2 overall out of Texas Tech. In his lone season as a Red Raider, Bailey recorded career-best metrics with 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. Texas Tech led the FBS in takeaways, and Bailey contributed with three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Bailey previously spent three seasons at Stanford.
"For a guy his size, there's a great blend of athleticism, he has a really good hustle, really good engine as well," safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "There's plays that are going all the way across the field and he's chasing it down backside and you can tell that he wants to win."
Ponds (5-8, 182) nearly had an interception in Tuesday's practice. The defensive back out of the National Champion Indiana Hoosiers had 7 takeaways in his collegiate career and the Jets selected him with the 50th overall pick.
"He has a very high IQ for the game," Fitzpatrick said. "He's a physical guy and he's willing to do anything that we've been asking him to do so far. By the looks of it, it seems as if he's been in this league for a minute by the way that he conducts himself as a pro and as a young guy in this league."