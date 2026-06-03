Jets Defensive Rookies Receive High Praise During OTAs

"I've really liked what [Bailey] can do as an athlete on the field, not just with his hand down in the dirt, but the different varieties you can do with somebody who can also run and change direction at an elite level," Phillips said. "Obviously, he can chase down quarterbacks, but there might be some other players he can chase down in space which really helps you."

Bailey (6-3, 251) was drafted No. 2 overall out of Texas Tech. In his lone season as a Red Raider, Bailey recorded career-best metrics with 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. Texas Tech led the FBS in takeaways, and Bailey contributed with three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Bailey previously spent three seasons at Stanford.

"For a guy his size, there's a great blend of athleticism, he has a really good hustle, really good engine as well," safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "There's plays that are going all the way across the field and he's chasing it down backside and you can tell that he wants to win."

Ponds (5-8, 182) nearly had an interception in Tuesday's practice. The defensive back out of the National Champion Indiana Hoosiers had 7 takeaways in his collegiate career and the Jets selected him with the 50th overall pick.