OTA Practice Report | Defense Has Rebound Performance 

The Jets continue to work on situational football throughout the spring. After a scripted practice went in the offense's favor on Monday, HC Aaron Glenn, who doubles as the team's defensive play caller, foreshadowed a defensive rebound during Tuesday's open workout.
"Yesterday, we focused on really our third-and-2 to [third-and-] 6-day," Glenn said. "I expect our offense to win a lot of those, which is usually tough for a defense. Defense, if we can get within 50 percent of that, you really do a really good job. Today, it'll be more third-and-7-plus, which, again, it flips. So the advantage should be defense in this situation and man, our offense got to work their [butt] off to really get first downs in this. I want to really work those situations [and] make sure we get good at those situations."
Glenn proved to be prophetic as things started with a takeaway. Facing a third-and-8, Geno Smith took a snap out of the shotgun formation and threw down the middle of the field. Veteran LB Demario Davis had dropped deep into coverage and came down with an interception for the defense.
"Once we get into competitive periods, man, that's when I have the mic and I'll actually talk to our Mike backers as far as what I want to call on defense," Glenn said. "I do the best I can in making sure that my time is shared on both parts, but once it comes to the part where we get into competitive periods, man I got to be dialed in on what I'm calling to make sure that I put our guys in a good position to win those reps."
A play later, QB Bailey Zappe took over and had a third-and-9. The defense quickly applied pressure and Kingsley Jonathan recorded a would-be sack.
"A main proponent of AG's defense is putting the quarterback in a blender, making it really tough on him whether that's through disguises, through pressure, through drafting guys like David Bailey, who is an elite edge rusher," safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "It's just finding ways to put pressure on him and make him make mistakes, and I think that's kind of the main proponent of it."
See the Jets players back on the field for the second week of optional OTA practices.
The Plan
The Jets had an NFL-high 10,123 snaps last season by first- and second-year players -- the most in franchise history since Tru Media began tracking in 2007. Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey sought out veteran experience in the offseason and got with the likes of Demario Davis (37, Year 15), QB Geno Smith (35, Year 14), DL David Onyemata (33, Year 11), WR Tim Patrick (32, Year 9) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (29, Year 9).
"That was really my plan from the very beginning, well going into this offseason, to make sure I surround some of these young guys with guys like that," Glenn said. "I think it's important when you're trying to build a team that you have a good mix of that so the young guys can learn, and as they learn, they continue to pick those things up and as they grow older, they're able to pass those things down to other young guys. And to me, that's exactly how you want your team to be built and it's not just on the defensive side, because I know you named some defensive players, not that, but even on the offensive side, we wanted to make sure we had guys like that. I mean that's what Geno does a good job of, he's been around for a long time, he understands how this league works, he's matured quite a bit. So, like all those guys, excited to have them around and what they bring to the team."
With the veteran additions, there isn't a shortage of leaders.
"It's a very long season and whether you are riding high and feeling yourself because you're on a five-game win streak or you're down in the dumps on a five-game losing streak, like we can then lean in on different leaders than if you don't have as many it's really difficult," defensive lineman Harrison Phillips said. "When you don't have as many leaders sometimes it can feel like dictatorship because, 'Hey, this is the loud voice in the room and we hear it all the time. …' And we have AG's thumbprint on the whole thing, but it's a player-run team."
The Expectation
In Florham Park, there's a palpable expectation of urgency even through offseason training.
"A lot of times teams will approach the offseason as 'players haven't done anything until they get here April 15th or whatever the date is, so we have to reintroduce everything and start real low,'" Harrison Phillips said. "It was made real clear to us when the season finished last year, the expectation when we got here was we're going to be going. So, people approached the offseason with a lot more intensity so when we came here we wouldn't have to have those couple weeks of ramping up."
While the primary focus of OTAs is on the install process and learning the intricacies of the new systems, there hasn't been a lack of competitiveness at practice.
"This is a group that wants to work and wants to earn it," Phillips said. "That's exactly what we're trying to do is to work really hard and to hopefully earn things now and get a leg up when it comes to the real important times."
Jets-Buccaneers Joint Practices
The Jets will open up their preseason slate Aug. 14 vs. the Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. The two clubs will meet for joint practices in New Jersey prior to the Friday night contest. After finishing 8-9 last season, the Bucs had their streak of five consecutive playoff berths snapped.
"We have two practices with those guys and looking forward to that," Glenn said. " That's a damn good team to have joint practices against."