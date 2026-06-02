OTA Practice Report | Defense Has Rebound Performance 

"That was really my plan from the very beginning, well going into this offseason, to make sure I surround some of these young guys with guys like that," Glenn said. "I think it's important when you're trying to build a team that you have a good mix of that so the young guys can learn, and as they learn, they continue to pick those things up and as they grow older, they're able to pass those things down to other young guys. And to me, that's exactly how you want your team to be built and it's not just on the defensive side, because I know you named some defensive players, not that, but even on the offensive side, we wanted to make sure we had guys like that. I mean that's what Geno does a good job of, he's been around for a long time, he understands how this league works, he's matured quite a bit. So, like all those guys, excited to have them around and what they bring to the team."