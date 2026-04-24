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2026 Draft

What Are Some Options for Jets on Night 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft?

After Addressing Early Needs, Expect GM Darren Mougey to Remain Flexible

Apr 24, 2026 at 05:54 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey walks out to the stage to be congratulated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, after being chosen by the New York Jets with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson / Associated Press

After the Jets made an NFL-high three selections in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Green & White are scheduled to pick once Friday night . The team owns the No. 44 overall selection, which is the 11th pick in Round 2. The selection was acquired from Dallas in November in addition to a 2027 first-round pick and DT Mazi Smith in exchange for DT Quinnen Williams.

Entering draft weekend with needs at edge, wideout, interior offensive line and defensive back, the Jets woke up Friday morning having already checked boxes at edge, wideout and offensive playmaker. With the No. 2 overall selection, the Jets took the best pass rusher in this class in Texas Tech's David Bailey. Fourteen selections later, they landed a big-time offensive weapon in Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq. Then GM Darren Mougey saw great value with Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. still on the board and he operated with calculated aggression, sending the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) and a fifth-round compensatory (No. 179 overall) to San Francisco in order to select the Hoosier standout at No. 30 overall.

The conventional thinking is that Mougey isn't done with trades this weekend. Since being hired as GM of the Jets in January 2025, Mougey has executed 15 trades with 12 teams. As far as draft picks, Mougey has acquired 13 and traded 15.

"We'll always be open and always pick up the phone," Mougey said at the NFL Annual League Meeting.

While we don't know if the Jets' landscape will change Friday night, here are 10 intriguing players who could make sense on Night 2:

QB Carson Beck, Miami (6-4, 233) -- Beck has a ton of playing experience, having lined up in 55 games at Georgia (2020-24) and Miami (2025). Last season, Beck hit on 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards with 30 TDs and 12 INTs. Geno Smith is the Jets starter, but they could add to the room either Friday or Saturday.

G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M (6-5, 315) -- The Jets filled an immediate need in free agency with the signing of G Dylan Parham when Alijah Vera-Tucker (New England) and John Simpson (Baltimore) relocated. Bisontis, a Ramsey, NJ, native who attended Don Bosco Prep, had a 705-pound squat and competed in every drill at the combine. He was a third-team All-SEC performer last season while making 12 starts. Bisontis moves people in the run game and could start next season.

G Gennings Dunker, Iowa (6-5, 319) -- While Dunker started 37 games at RT the past three seasons, pundits believe he will play guard in the NFL. While the red-headed hair is flashy, Dunker is a no-nonsense OL who takes an old-school approach to knocking people off the ball in the run game.

S A.J. Haulcy, LSU (5-11, 215) -- Over 48 games at three schools, Haulcy had 10 INTs, 19 PDs and 4 FF. He had the nickname "Mr. Give Me That" in high school due to his knack for takeaways.

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee (5-11, 193) -- Aaron Glenn likes to play press coverage and Hood is a bulldog on the outside. He's a 4.4 guy and plays much bigger than his size. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Hood, who had 50 tackles and 8 PDs in 2025, to former Lions CB Carlton Davis.

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee (6-0, 188) -- Athletic's Dane Brugler has McCoy ranked as his No. 2 cornerback. But McCoy sustained a torn ACL in January 2025 and hasn't played since the 2024 season. While some teams may avoid McCoy because of injury concerns, he could be a great value play on Day 2 for a club that is confident in his ability to bounce back. McCoy totaled 6 INTs and 16 PDs at Oregon State (2023) and Tennessee in 2024 and '25.

QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (6-1, 210) -- Will Nussmeier (6-1, 210), who in 2024 ranked fifth in the FBS in passing yards (4,052), be the third QB selected? Last season, injuries limited him to 9 games (1,927 yards, 12 TDs and 5 INTs). But his stock rose after a strong performance in the Senior Bowl.

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See the best photos of Jets fans at the 2025 Jets Draft Party hosted at MetLife Stadium.

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G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon (6-4, 314) -- A teammate of Kenyon Sadiq's at Oregon, Pregnon was an All-American last season. He'll be a 25-year-old rookie, but this is a tough, durable lineman who as Dane Brugler notes finished his career with 40 straight starts, and had a 655-pound squat and 465-pound bench.

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson (5-10, 186) -- A third-team All-American last season, Terrell had 5 FF and set a Clemson record with 9 career FF. Terrell can play inside or outside and he has good bloodlines as his older brother, A.J., also attended Clemson and was a first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 and has amassed 61 career PDs.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (6-3, 201) -- Safety isn't a glaring need for the Jets after they traded for Minkah Fitzpatrick, signed veteran Dane Belton in free agency, got a productive run from Malachi Moore as a rookie and re-signed veteran Andre Cisco. But McNeil-Warren is a big safety who has good range and had a knack for taking away the ball on the collegiate level.

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