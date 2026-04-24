What Are Some Options for Jets on Night 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft?

After the Jets made an NFL-high three selections in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Green & White are scheduled to pick once Friday night . The team owns the No. 44 overall selection, which is the 11th pick in Round 2. The selection was acquired from Dallas in November in addition to a 2027 first-round pick and DT Mazi Smith in exchange for DT Quinnen Williams.

Entering draft weekend with needs at edge, wideout, interior offensive line and defensive back, the Jets woke up Friday morning having already checked boxes at edge, wideout and offensive playmaker. With the No. 2 overall selection, the Jets took the best pass rusher in this class in Texas Tech's David Bailey. Fourteen selections later, they landed a big-time offensive weapon in Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq. Then GM Darren Mougey saw great value with Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. still on the board and he operated with calculated aggression, sending the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) and a fifth-round compensatory (No. 179 overall) to San Francisco in order to select the Hoosier standout at No. 30 overall.

The conventional thinking is that Mougey isn't done with trades this weekend. Since being hired as GM of the Jets in January 2025, Mougey has executed 15 trades with 12 teams. As far as draft picks, Mougey has acquired 13 and traded 15.

"We'll always be open and always pick up the phone," Mougey said at the NFL Annual League Meeting.

While we don't know if the Jets' landscape will change Friday night, here are 10 intriguing players who could make sense on Night 2:

QB Carson Beck, Miami (6-4, 233) -- Beck has a ton of playing experience, having lined up in 55 games at Georgia (2020-24) and Miami (2025). Last season, Beck hit on 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards with 30 TDs and 12 INTs. Geno Smith is the Jets starter, but they could add to the room either Friday or Saturday.