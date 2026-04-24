Social Media Reacts to the Jets Making Three Picks in the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft

It was a big night for the Jets organization at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The Green & White drafted three players in round 1: Texas Tech Edge David Bailey (No. 2), Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16) and Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. (No. 30).
Boys going crazy 🔥 lfg @KenyonSadiq @TheOmarCooper @baileyy_david23 I’ll see y’all here soon— Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) April 24, 2026
to: Jets Nation— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 24, 2026
from: David Bailey pic.twitter.com/vOfkJLqrvv
Big plays ➡️ Big Apple. #ProIU pic.twitter.com/nRvSblrRBv— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) April 24, 2026
Dream come true.@Kenyonsadiq x @nyjets #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/mngLXXjWfu— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 24, 2026
first look at David Bailey in green and white 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ugtnYPt7Ee— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 24, 2026
Round 1, Pick 2: @nyjets select @TexasTechFB LB David Bailey! #NFLDrafthttps://t.co/ocapxy1her pic.twitter.com/z5Mi0ulKWR— NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) April 24, 2026
Did the Jets just cook in Round 1? 🤔— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2026
No. 2: EDGE David Bailey
No. 16: TE Kenyon Sadiq
No. 30: WR Omar Cooper Jr. pic.twitter.com/qj4it9bIVG
WELCOME TO NEW YORK DAVID BAILEY‼️— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 24, 2026
📰: https://t.co/yor2RWWphz pic.twitter.com/1uHPfsJklB
Kenyon Sadiq is headed to the Big Apple at pick No. 16 🍎 pic.twitter.com/cC7y3tGuT6— ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2026
David Bailey 🤝 Jets Nation pic.twitter.com/xslBQZUw4r— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 24, 2026
.@KenyonSadiq YOU ARE A NEW YORK JET 🔥— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 24, 2026
📰: https://t.co/xm2m10mFDb pic.twitter.com/A5yMHo5oZR
doubling down at pass catcher...WELCOME TO THE JETS @TheOmarCooper 💪— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 24, 2026
📰: https://t.co/9NvRzxVhUx pic.twitter.com/GwMmOpxjx2
Extra! Extra! Read all about it! pic.twitter.com/JKRR8dpfhX— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 24, 2026