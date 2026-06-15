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Demario Davis Attends Jets Flag Football Clinic: 'Football Teaches Life'

Bayonne defeated Ridgewood 20-19 to claim New Jersey Girls Flag Football High School Championship

Jun 15, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Jets LB Demario Davis wasn't participating in drills Wednesday night – he helped run them. Prior to the 2026 New Jersey Girls Flag Football High School Championship, the Jets hosted a flag football clinic at Kean Alumni Stadium for over 85 girls between the ages of 6-12.

Davis' daughters, Carly and Summer, were among the participants.

Davis' daughters, Carly and Summer were among the participants.

"My daughters got a chance to experience and be a part of something that is happening around the world where the New York Jets are really on the forefront of it," Davis said after the clinic. "The way that this is expanding globally, flag football is unlocking so many doors to people being exposed to the game of football, but especially girls and the doorways and pathways it's creating for them that didn't previously exist."

Last month, New Jersey officially approved girls flag football as a sanctioned varsity high school sport starting in the 2026-27 school year.

Gallery | Jets Host Youth Girls Flag Clinic

The Jets and LB Demario Davis hosted a youth girls flag football clinic. Check out the best images from the event.

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"A lot of these girls will be able to go on and play at the college level and maybe one day play in a college championship — that didn't exist before," Davis said. "To be a part of an organization like the New York Jets and be representing them as an ambassador for flag football and really champion something that's growing and expanding around the world means the world to me."

Davis watched with his daughters as Ridgewood and Bayonne clashed for the state title.

"This championship is an important moment for girls flag football in New Jersey," said Jesse Linder, the Jets' vice president of community relations. "With official varsity status beginning next season, it reflects the work of athletes, coaches and schools across the state who have helped build the sport. We are proud to have supported that growth and look forward to its continued development."

The Bees won 20-19 in thrilling fashion with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds to claim their first state title.

"The feeling is surreal," Bayonne head coach Tico Baret said. "All the credit goes to these young girls that dealt with us in the cold weather, practicing four or five days a week, watching film and they did everything we asked and then today especially, we said 'don't give up, it's not over, don't give up.'"

Bayonne trailed 19-0 with five minutes left in the third quarter before QB Taleiyah Smith found WR Tatayanna Watson with an open field for their first score. But it was the freshman, Camryn Pipher, who made all the difference for the Bees, scoring the game-winning 25-yard TD.

"I came here for my team and I came here for the win," Pipher said. "...Every time I step onto that field, these girls make me smile."

Gallery | Jets Host 6th Annual NJ Girls High School Flag Football State Championship

Check out the top photos from the 6th annual  New Jersey Girls High School Flag Football State Championship hosted by the Jets.

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Bayonne will be recognized during the Jets first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, August 14th at MetLife Stadium.

"The way the Jets are backing up the high school sports here for the girls, it's amazing," Baret said. "It's a beautiful thing, the girls love it, they appreciate it. They don't believe that they're getting the accolades and things that they're getting right now. They never thought this would happen."

For Davis, having his daughters watch the championship reminded him of his own childhood memories growing up around football.

"When I was a child, I would go to our high school football games and I would see those guys out on the field and I wanted to be just like them," Davis said. "So hopefully, they're being marked in a way where they see these girls playing and they want to be like that."

Davis isn't surprised at the rapid growth of flag football and is excited to keep being involved whether it's through his daughters' journeys or the initiative itself.

"Some people may shy away from the contact version of football, but I don't want them to move away from what the game of football teaches in terms of teamwork, in terms of resiliency, in terms of preparation, all those things that are going to make you a better person that will help you in your life," Davis said. "That's what football does, it teaches life."

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