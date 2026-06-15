Demario Davis Attends Jets Flag Football Clinic: 'Football Teaches Life'

"A lot of these girls will be able to go on and play at the college level and maybe one day play in a college championship — that didn't exist before," Davis said. "To be a part of an organization like the New York Jets and be representing them as an ambassador for flag football and really champion something that's growing and expanding around the world means the world to me."

Davis watched with his daughters as Ridgewood and Bayonne clashed for the state title.

"This championship is an important moment for girls flag football in New Jersey," said Jesse Linder, the Jets' vice president of community relations. "With official varsity status beginning next season, it reflects the work of athletes, coaches and schools across the state who have helped build the sport. We are proud to have supported that growth and look forward to its continued development."

The Bees won 20-19 in thrilling fashion with a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds to claim their first state title.

"The feeling is surreal," Bayonne head coach Tico Baret said. "All the credit goes to these young girls that dealt with us in the cold weather, practicing four or five days a week, watching film and they did everything we asked and then today especially, we said 'don't give up, it's not over, don't give up.'"

Bayonne trailed 19-0 with five minutes left in the third quarter before QB Taleiyah Smith found WR Tatayanna Watson with an open field for their first score. But it was the freshman, Camryn Pipher, who made all the difference for the Bees, scoring the game-winning 25-yard TD.