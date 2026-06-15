Progress Report | QB Coach Bill Musgrave Weighs In On Geno Smith & Cade Klubnik

"Now, he's no spring chicken, he's 34-35 years old, but he can still move, but we want to keep him clean going forward as a Jet," Musgrave said. "We don't want him to have any scratches on him when we get out of these games."

While no QB wants to throw interceptions, Musgrave thinks they can be "good coaching points," especially in the offseason. He worked closely with Smith analyzing his Las Vegas film to learn valuable lessons from it.

"I always feel like you can learn more from when you stub your toe than your triumph, and he's learned a lot which we're really going to count on his knowledge of the last couple years of making some mistakes and taking those lessons forward and applying them in a Jets uniform," Musgrave said. "We're never looking forward to interceptions, but the fact that he has stubbed his toe and made some mistakes, we're looking forward to those lessons being applied and being the benefactor of those."

As for Klubnik, the preseason will be Musgrave's best indicator to see how he functions in live game action. But to this point through the offseason, he's done well.

"He's coming in every single day; he's ready to rock and roll," Musgrave said of the rookie. "His Pro Day, he might've ran 4.57 so he can move…he's got a lot of athletic skills and we'll try to harness them and have him get good at this football thing at the pro level."

Typically, younger QBs need more work mechanically when they're first starting but Musgrave said Klubnik has "a good base."