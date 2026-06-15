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Progress Report | QB Coach Bill Musgrave Weighs In On Geno Smith & Cade Klubnik

Musgrave: '[Smith's] A Great Great Leader From All Indications'

Jun 15, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Klubnik

While OTAs only provide a small sample size of how the Jet QBs are performing, Bill Musgrave provided some insight on the starter and rookie newcomer.

"Geno Smith, I've admired him from afar…he's worked really hard on his career, had a lot of ups and downs, he's a great leader from all indications and I'm glad to be wearing the Jets colors with him," Musgrave said, and Cade Klubnik, "Cade's done well, Cade's jumped right in. He's very eager to get this thing and figure it out."

After Musgrave spent the past three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, the Jets were appealing because of his longstanding relationships with head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

"It's great to be on the same team as those two birds and get things cranking here," Musgrave said.

At this point in Smith's career, Musgrave said his "mechanics are what they are," and the focus has been more on his footwork to ensure on-time throws.

"We're really thinking players before plays," Musgrave said. "And what Geno does well we want to be able to tailor to our system, which Frank does to a great degree."

With the Raiders last season, Smith's 67.4 completion percentage ranked 11th among starting QBs, and Musgrave said his accuracy is one of his biggest strengths.

"Now, he's no spring chicken, he's 34-35 years old, but he can still move, but we want to keep him clean going forward as a Jet," Musgrave said. "We don't want him to have any scratches on him when we get out of these games."

While no QB wants to throw interceptions, Musgrave thinks they can be "good coaching points," especially in the offseason. He worked closely with Smith analyzing his Las Vegas film to learn valuable lessons from it.

"I always feel like you can learn more from when you stub your toe than your triumph, and he's learned a lot which we're really going to count on his knowledge of the last couple years of making some mistakes and taking those lessons forward and applying them in a Jets uniform," Musgrave said. "We're never looking forward to interceptions, but the fact that he has stubbed his toe and made some mistakes, we're looking forward to those lessons being applied and being the benefactor of those."

As for Klubnik, the preseason will be Musgrave's best indicator to see how he functions in live game action. But to this point through the offseason, he's done well.

"He's coming in every single day; he's ready to rock and roll," Musgrave said of the rookie. "His Pro Day, he might've ran 4.57 so he can move…he's got a lot of athletic skills and we'll try to harness them and have him get good at this football thing at the pro level."

Typically, younger QBs need more work mechanically when they're first starting but Musgrave said Klubnik has "a good base."

"We kind of studied the grip on the football, he's got plenty good grip, so there's not a lot of slipping in mid-motion," Musgrave elaborated. "Those balls are not coming unraveled when he throws them, they're not flying coasters by any means. He throws a nice, tight spiral and he really has a great skillset. I don't think we could be any more excited to work with the young guy than we are."

Through the Lens | Best of Jets OTAs 2026

See the best photos from three weeks of optional Jets OTA practices.

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