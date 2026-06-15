Jets Set to Take Final Offseason Step With Mandatory Minicamp

The Jets will wrap up their offseason this week with mandatory minicamp. The camp, which is technically part of Phase Three of the team's workout program, will follow the voluntary nine-week offseason program.
"I'd say the mental part – at all three phases – I've been impressed with our guys of really understanding and learning what the scheme is about," said head coach Aaron Glenn last week. "And the one thing that I talk about more than anything is really understanding the details of the scheme, understanding the why, because once you understand the why of the scheme – it allows you to make plays within the scheme. I think the players have been on top of that, they've been doing a good job of that."
While special teams coordinator Chris Banjo has returned for year two, Glenn hired Frank Reich as his offensive coordinator and the second-year HC is handling defensive play calling duties.
"Just him being the voice of the defense, it's been great," said veteran CB Brandon Stephens of Glenn. "To just be coached by him daily, be critiqued by him as well, I think everyone is just eager to learn from him, you know what I mean, but yeah we're loving it."
Reich has said that he wants to emphasize the run game and find ways to be dynamic in the pass game while excelling in situational football. He is taking a collaborative approach to a unit that has increased its permanence this offseason with new multiyear contracts for RB Breece Hall and RG Joe Tippmann.
"I don't want to overstate it, but like the amount of fun that I've been having the last couple months with AG," Reich said after an OTA session. "Because he's been very involved, asking a lot of questions, giving me what his vision for the whole team is, how that fits offense, defense, special teams. We go back and forth on things in the most dynamic of ways, from personnel, me picking his brain because he was obviously here last year with all these guys, and so doing that with AG and then getting with the coaches and using the experience because the offense is in some ways the same. But I'm always looking, every time I go to a new place – I want to pick things up that are going to make it better."
With Glenn reuniting with defensive coordinator Brian Duker, the Jets are working on multiple defensive fronts and that can have immediate benefit for both sides of the ball.
"Sometimes it's just a little wider in the 3-4," said RT Armand Membou. "So you've just got to have that mentality, you've got to go out there and one, especially on those 3-, 4-, 5-down looks, you're going to be a little more one-on-one compared to 4-3. So that's the biggest thing, just knowing you've got to hold your own by yourself."
While the Jets could field as many as 6-8 new starters on defense, the Reich-led offense will be managed by QB Geno Smith. Returning for a second stint with the Jets, Smith, 35, has gotten his feet wet this spring behind a young, talented offensive line that returns four starters. Hall leads a talented RB stable and TE Kenyon Sadiq (Rd. 1, No. 16) and WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Rd 1, No. 30) joined a group of pass catchers headlined by Garrett Wilson. Sadiq, who had a minor hernia procedure following rookie minicamp, is expected to be ready for training camp.
See the best photos from three weeks of optional Jets OTA practices.
"Early on that I thought it was Geno's offense that he had kind of brought with him from the past," Wilson said of Smith. "But no, man, he's just that receptive, that willing to learn and I think that says a lot about someone, and you start to realize, oh, he's been in here 10-12 years in the league."
Glenn, who has been in the league for nearly three decades, has been upbeat about his team throughout the offseason while maintaining there is a long road ahead.
"Listen, we still have a ways to go and we understand that," he said. "But man, really the execution, the details and the discipline about what we're doing, that's been the focal point on every day of what we're trying to create."