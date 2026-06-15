Jets Set to Take Final Offseason Step With Mandatory Minicamp

"I don't want to overstate it, but like the amount of fun that I've been having the last couple months with AG," Reich said after an OTA session. "Because he's been very involved, asking a lot of questions, giving me what his vision for the whole team is, how that fits offense, defense, special teams. We go back and forth on things in the most dynamic of ways, from personnel, me picking his brain because he was obviously here last year with all these guys, and so doing that with AG and then getting with the coaches and using the experience because the offense is in some ways the same. But I'm always looking, every time I go to a new place – I want to pick things up that are going to make it better."

With Glenn reuniting with defensive coordinator Brian Duker, the Jets are working on multiple defensive fronts and that can have immediate benefit for both sides of the ball.

"Sometimes it's just a little wider in the 3-4," said RT Armand Membou. "So you've just got to have that mentality, you've got to go out there and one, especially on those 3-, 4-, 5-down looks, you're going to be a little more one-on-one compared to 4-3. So that's the biggest thing, just knowing you've got to hold your own by yourself."