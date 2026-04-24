2026 Jets Draft Picks

Apr 24, 2026 at 12:56 AM
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Jets Show the Love in Round 1 Making 3 Selections
Bailey the Better Fit; Sadiq a No-Brainer and Cooper Was Their Guy
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Jets Select Texas Tech Edge David Bailey with 2nd Overall Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
Joins Green & White's Edge-Rushing Group as the Highest Defensive Draft Choice in Franchise History
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Jets Select Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
Green & White Add Versatile Pass Catcher with Their Second Selection of the First Round
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Jets Trade Up, Select Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. with 30th Overall Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
Green & White Tradeup Adds Hoosiers Wideout to Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq as New Targets for Offense
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Jets Top Pick David Bailey: 'It's Pure Joy'
No. 2 Pick in NFL Draft Says: 'I'm a Versatile Player'
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Jets Trade Up to Pick 30 in the 2026 NFL Draft
Green & White Swap 33rd and 179th Picks for 49ers Selection to Move Back into Round 1
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Final Tally | Which Players Were Mocked to the Jets Most in the Last 3 Months?
Edge Rushers Arvell Reese & David Bailey Top the List
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Jets Mock Draft Roundup 15.0 | The League's Draft Experts Present their Final First Round Projections
Reporters from ESPN, Yahoo Sports and NFL.com Continue to Debate Arvell Reese & David Bailey at No. 2
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Three From Jets' Flag Elite Girls Squad Find Path to 15U U.S. National Team
Three Participated in California Training Camp Ahead of Junior International Cup This Summer