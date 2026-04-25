Jets Trade Up in Round 4, Select Clemson QB Cabe Klubnik

After trading up in Round 4, the New York Jets selected Clemson QB Cade Klubnik with their second pick in the round (No. 110 overall). General manager Darren Mougey orchestrated his third trade of the draft, completing a pick swap with Cincinnati as the Jets packaged two fourth-round picks (Nos. 128 and 140) to move up 18 spots. They also received a sixth-round pick from the Bengals (No. 199 overall).

"It means a lot to me," Klubnik said of the trade-up. "It shows their interest in me, and I was really hoping for this. I kind of woke up this morning thinking I hope the Jets pick me. I had a feeling they were going to pick me."

Klubnik (6-2, 207) started 12 games for the Tigers last season, completing a career-best 66% of his passes for 2,943 yards with 16 TDs and 6 INTs. After the Tigers started 3-5, Klubnik helped the team close the regular season with four consecutive wins.

"Really faced a lot of adversity this past year," Klubnik said. "For me, I figured out how to take a team that's not winning and transform and go win games to finish with four straight wins at the end of the year. So, I'm all about pushing the guys around me. And I'm a winner and I'm a competitor, and I hate to lose. So, if we're not winning – we're going to find a way to win."

In 2024, Klubnik broke out while setting personal bests with 3,639 yards passing with 36 TDs against just 6 INTs. Klubnik, who led Westlake High School in Austin, TX, to three consecutive state championships from 2019-21 and Clemson to ACC titles in 2022 and ' '24, said he felt a connection with the Jets before the draft.

"I had multiple meetings with them, and I had a workout with them," Klubnik said. "I felt like I always clicked really well with their staff and really enjoyed Coach [Aaron] Glenn and Coach [Frank] Reich and Coach [Bill] Musgrave and really excited to go to work with them."

Klubnik, the eighth Clemson player drafted by the Jets since 1967, appeared in 49 college games and passed for 10,123 yards with 73 TDs and 24 INTs. He also rushed for 878 yards and scored 17 TDs on the ground. He became the fifth quarterback in Clemson history to start 40 career games at quarterback and is the school-record-holder in pass completions (916) and pass attempts (1,432).

"Cade Klubnik is a gym rat," said Clemson HC Dabo Swinney. "Loves the game, highly competitive, highly skilled. I think he has the potential to be a starter in the NFL at some point. I think he's got a chance to play a long time. Great teammate, loves to study the game, and he's still a developing player. I think his best football is in front of him.

"He has a unique skill set. I think he's a dual threat guy who has the ability to create and extend plays and make plays with his legs. He's a leader and is one of those guys that I think we're going to all look up down the road and say, 'Man, this kid's a player.' I'm excited for him. I think he's a higher-level talent than where he got drafted, so they're getting great value. I think he's a guy that has a chance to be in the league for quite a while."

While Geno Smith will be the Jets starter in 2026, Klubnik will join a room that also includes Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe. When asked about his strengths, Klubik pointed to his competitive nature and accuracy.

"My ability to make plays and be able to put the offense in situations to go in games," Klubnik said. "My resilience, to be able to fight through anything. But I think my accuracy is where I kind of make my money, being able to put the ball wherever I want to put it and really just go win football games. Find a way to go win football games."