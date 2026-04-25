Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2026 Draft Class In Action

Apr 24, 2026 at 09:15 PM
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Jets Select Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds with 50th Overall Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
Green & White Pair Small-Frame, Big-Heart Corner with His Hoosiers WR Teammate, Omar Cooper Jr.
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Jets Trade Down in Round 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft
Green & White Acquire Pick No. 50 (Round 2) and No. 128 (Round 4)
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What Are Some Options for Jets on Night 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft?
After Addressing Early Needs, Expect GM Darren Mougey to Remain Flexible
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Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. Is the Guy HC Aaron Glenn Wanted to Go Get
GM Darren Mougey Jumped Back Into Round 1 to Add Another Elite WR
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Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq: 'I Play Fast and I Play Hard'
No. 16 Draft Pick Gives G&W a Versatile Weapon on Offense
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Jets Show the Love in Round 1 Making 3 Selections
Bailey the Better Fit; Sadiq a No-Brainer and Cooper Was Their Guy
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Social Media Reacts to the Jets Making Three Picks in the First Round of the 2026 NFL Draft
See Some of the Response to the Green & White selecting David Bailey, Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq
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Jets Select Texas Tech Edge David Bailey with 2nd Overall Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
Joins Green & White's Edge-Rushing Group as the Highest Defensive Draft Choice in Franchise History
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Jets Select Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
Green & White Add Versatile Pass Catcher with Their Second Selection of the First Round