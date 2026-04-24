Jets Select Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq with 16th Overall Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Jets, with their 16th pick of Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft, might have been tempted to move up to grab one of the set of hands that appealed to them in this draft class. But the Green & White remained patient and stayed put at 16 and were rewarded by being able to select Kenyon Sadiq, the draft's top tight end out of Oregon.

"It's unreal, man. Need to be the Jets. It's special," said Sadiq of being selected 16th overall and by the Green & White. "My sister currently lives in New York, so I'm happy to get down there. But great interactions with all the staff, in meetings and everything. So I'm beyond excited, super grateful.

"David Bailey said it already," Sadiq added about Bailey, the Texas Tech edge taken second overall. "This organization is trending in the right direction. And I'm just a piece that can help and I'm ready to help. Whatever the team needs me to do, I'm going to do it."

Sadiq, known by some as "Sadiq the Freak," put his athleticism and receiving skills on full display last season with an Oregon single-season tight ends record of 51 catches for 560 yards and 8 receiving touchdowns, which led all FBS tight ends. He was named a second-team All-American and the Big Ten TE of the Year and was a finalist for the John Mackey Award, which goes to the nation's top tight.

After the season's end, Sadiq went to the NFL Combine in February and demonstrated some of that freakishness in dominating his position. He turned in a 4.39-second 40, best among TEs not only this year but for the past 14 Combines. He also notched a 43.5-inch vertical leap, an 11-1 broad jump and 26 reps in the bench press, all second at his position.

"I've got all the attributes," he told the Jets media Thursday. "I mean, the Combine showed that."

Sadiq joins a tight ends room that is now brimming with talent. Mason Taylor, last year's second-rounder (42nd overall) out of LSU and Jeremy Ruckert, their 2022 third-rounder (101st) are already there and the group will be helpful not only to new/old veteran starting QB Geno Smith but also the Breece Hall-lead running game.

What exactly will Sadiq add to the room, the offense and the '26 Green & White?

"I think it's versatility, speed and toughness, bro, seriously," he said. "I think I can help in the running and passing game on top of that. I'm sure I'm on special teams as well. That's what I did at Oregon, and that's what I'll continue to do. I can create separation, but I can also go hit someone. Obviously, the NFL is different. I'm going to have to clean some things up. But, man, I'm going to go hit somebody. I'm not going to be scared."

Sadiq is only the fourth Oregon player to be drafted by the Jets and the first in 20 years, since QB Kellen Clemens came to the Green & White in 2006 in Round 2. Other Ducks to become Jets through the draft were DB Reggie Grant in Round 9 of the 1978 draft and TE Blake Spence in the fifth round in 1998.