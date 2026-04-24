Jets Top Pick David Bailey: 'It's Pure Joy'

The suspense ended early for David Bailey and Jets Nation, when the elite edge from Texas Tech was selected No. 2 overall in Pittsburgh on Thursday night on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft.

"I saw it [phone] light up, I was like 'there's just no way,' " said Bailey, who chalked up elite production at a critical position. "So I picked it up and it was like, man, just joy. It's pure joy."

For the past few weeks a debate raged among the media, fans and probably among the Jets' draft braintrust at 1 Jets Drive. But ultimately, the organization led by GM Darren Mougey, went with a mature edge rusher who notched 14.5 sacks last season for the Red Raiders and is seen as a plug-and-play quarterback hunter.

"I saw all the mock drafts ... I mean you never really know how reliable those are," Bailey said, referring to the mocks and stories that framed the choice between him and Ohio State edge Arvell Reese. "But no, I had a great, great interaction with them at the combine [in February]. Obviously they canceled my 30 visit, but other than that, man, I had great face times. Mooji [Mougey] and everybody."

Under the Jets' defensive scheme, with HC Aaron Glenn calling the plays in the coming season, the unit will bounce between a 3-4 and 4-3. With Bailey at one edge and Will McDonald IV at the other, Glenn expects to pressure opposing quarterbacks in a bid to create more opportunities for turnovers.

"Both of those guys, because we're talking about those two guys [Bailey and Reese] are really good players," Glenn said after the conclusions of the first round. "Listen, Arvell is going to have a really good career in this league. But when you just continue to evaluate those guys, we just felt like Bailey is better. He's a 6-4, 255 pound man with 34-inch arms that has ton of production in college."