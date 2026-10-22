Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr.: Jets Are on the 'Right Track'

Jets WR Omar Cooper Jr. stayed at home in Indiana in 2022 to play football for a Hoosiers team that was an afterthought in the Big Ten Conference after a pair of losing seasons. Cooper could have taken to the transfer portal and said goodbye to Bloomington. But instead, enter HC Curt Cignetti in 2024.

In his junior season, Cooper played in 13 games as Indiana finished 11-2. We all know what happened last season when the Hoosiers improbably won the national championship with Cooper catching 69 balls for 937 yards (16.7 per; and 7.2 yards after catch) and 13 TDs from QB Fernando Mendoza. They were each first-round selections in April's NFL Draft -- Mendoza going No. 1 overall to Las Vegas and Cooper landing with the Jets at No. 30 when the team traded back into the opening round.

Now, finally back after missing four games because of an ankle injury sustained on his lone, 30-yard catch-and-run reception in the Jets' Week 1 win at Tennessee, Cooper has a unique perspective looking back at Indiana and ahead to what he expects to be a long and productive career on an emerging Jets team.