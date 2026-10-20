MetLife Stadium, Jets & Giants Extend Long-Term Partnership with Corona® and Modelo®

MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets and the New York Giants today announced a long-term extension of their partnership with Corona®, the #1 most loved beer brand in the U.S., and Modelo®, the #1 beer in the U.S. by dollar sales.

As Official Cervezas of MetLife Stadium, Corona and Modelo play a key role in elevating the fan experience through innovative activations, premium hospitality offerings, and brand integrations throughout the stadium. The renewed agreement further expands the partnership and reinforces the shared commitment to delivering memorable experiences for fans attending Giants and Jets games, concerts, and world-class events at MetLife Stadium.

"Corona and Modelo have been an outstanding partner over the past several years, and we're excited to continue growing our relationship well into the future," said Mark Stefanacci, President & CEO of MetLife Stadium. "Both Corona and Modelo have become important staples of the fan experience at MetLife Stadium, and this extension allows us to build on that success through new activations, expanded hospitality opportunities and enhanced engagement with our fans."

A centerpiece of the extended agreement will be the introduction of a new title sponsorship of the stadium's popular Beer Garden, located within the fan Tailgate Zone between the MetLife and Verizon Gates. The branded space will serve as a premier gathering destination for fans before Jets and Giants games with entertainment and fan activations.

The partnership will also extend beyond MetLife Stadium through annual series of team-themed events hosted at participating bars throughout the Tri-State market. These fan-focused events will feature appearances by team alumni, exclusive giveaways, branded merchandise, interactive games and opportunities for fans to enjoy gamedays together.

Additional highlights of the expanded partnership include continued operation and enhancement of branded destination spaces throughout the stadium, including the popular Modelo Cantina on the West Side of the 100 Level, branding throughout stadium kiosks and walk-up bars on the 100 and 300 Levels, and retail and packaging rights throughout the NY/NJ marketplace. Corona and Modelo will also continue to receive prominent stadium branding and messaging for games and year-round events.

"Our longstanding partnership as Official Cervezas of MetLife Stadium, the Giants and the Jets has provided a powerful platform to connect Corona and Modelo with passionate sports fans across the region," said Rene Ramos, SVP of Brand Activation, Constellation Brands. "We believe any visit to the stadium is best enjoyed with a beer in hand, which is why we're extending this successful relationship to further create best-in-class experiences that bring fans closer to the teams and brands they love."