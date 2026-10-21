Garrett Wilson Has Roared into the Season, but His WR Room, Offense & Team Come First

Garrett Wilson is off and flying into arguably the best start of his Jets career. His metrics are the most dynamic for the first 6 games of his 5 pro seasons. He leads the AFC in receptions, ranks high among all NFL wideouts in catch rate, and is on pace for personal bests in receptions and yards.

Some still think the Green & White need to get the ball to their top pass-catcher even more. But Wilson politely taps the brakes on that kind of talk.

"They've got it covered," Wilson said after Wednesday's practice about the offense coordinated by Frank Reich and executed by QB Geno Smith. "Coming to seek me out, whatever may be, those conversations don't need to be made. They're doing everything in their power to get the looks we need to get for me, having a sniper mentality, when I have a chance to make a play that will be an impact on a game. I would say they're on top of it, man. It's not like I'm trying to convince 'em. They see it that way, too."

Still, Wilson's numbers are sky-high. He's got 35 catches, which alone is noteworthy ─ that number leads the AFC, something that among Jets WRs since 1970 only Al Toon in 1986 and Wilson himself in 2024 have done in a season's first 6 games. The catches have come on 48 targets for a 72.9% catch rate that is sixth among NFL wideouts. Along with his 418 yards, he's on pace for 99 catches (he had 101 in '24) and 1,184 yards.

Unofficially, using the NFL's passer rating formula only for passes targeted for Wilson, the best receiver rating for the first 6 games of his first 4 seasons was a 101.4 last year, after the Denver game in London in which his knee injury effectively ended his season. This year, he's purring along with a 120.0 rating.