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Ways to Watch

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets vs. Dolphins

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's AFC East Home Game Against the Dolphins

Oct 21, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Ways to Watch

The Jets return home in Week 7 for a second straight AFC East matchup. Below are all of the ways to watch, listen and stream the Jets-Dolphins game.

Pregame Programming

TimeProgramWhere to Watch
11:00 a.m.Pregame Central presented by USVInyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube
11:30 a.m.Jets GamedayWCBS
12:00 p.m.Jets Pre GameSNY

Watch the Game on TV

CBS | 1:00 pm (Broadcast Map)

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (Play-by-Play), Adam Archuleta (Analyst), Aditi Kinkhabwala (Sideline)

Stream the Game

Paramount+: Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

NFL+: Watch live local regular season games and primetime games on your phone and tablet with NFL+. Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

Listen to the Game

English: New York Metro Area: WAXQ-FM, Q104.3 (iHeart Radio), the Official Jets App and NYJets.com
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Anthony Becht (Analyst)
Pre-and Postgame: Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

SiriusXM subcribers can listen to the game on SiriusXM Ch. 198.

Fans can also listen to live game audio at home or on the go with NFL+. Subscribe here.

Espanol: Listen to the broadcast in Espanol locally on WBLS 107.5 FM and the Official Jets App
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst)

International

NFL Game Pass International: Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2026 regular season game live on NFL Game Pass (subject to blackout restrictions).

Postgame Programming

TimeProgramWhere to Watch
Immediately After the GameJets Post GameSNY
60 Minutes After the GameJets Overtime presented by SiriusXMnyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | YouTube

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