3 Takeaways | Jets' Third-Quarter Surge and a Play That Embodies the Soul of the Team

Short Yardage, 2-Minute Execution

The Jets missed several opportunities and HC Aaron Glenn acknowledged that the team needs to get better in short yardage and 2-minute situations.

In the final two minutes of the first half, the Patriots scored 10 points and increased their lead to 14 points, 17-3, at the break. The Jets had the ball once in that sequence and went three-and-out before an Austin McNamara punt.

"We have to be able to possess the ball more to go ahead and put stress on their defense to try to score points," Glenn said postgame. "On defense, you've got to make sure we stop them when we get that opportunity."

In short-yardage situations in the first half, the Jets turned the ball over twice on downs, failing to get a first down on fourth-and-2 from the New England 30 and fourth-and-1 from the New England 39.

"We didn't finish drives when we were actually moving the ball," Glenn said. "You put all that together and that's exactly what it is, just missed opportunities. And to be able to fix that, you have to go through practice, you have to dial in on those things and make sure you continue to do them over and over and over again."

Cleaning up these aspects of the offense will help its efficiency throughout the season. There's unwavering confidence in the personnel -- more work just needs to be done.

"I think it's just the execution," QB Geno Smith said. "I think the guys on the field, we know they're all capable."