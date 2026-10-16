Olu Fashanu Credits Alijah Vera-Tucker for Early Guidance

Allen has complete confidence in the unit in front of him, and the offensive line said it's "awesome" blocking for him.

"With Braelon, you have a back that can create something out of nothing," Fashanu said. "I don't think any single defender can tackle him one on one. So when you have a running back like that in space, you know that first defender is always going to miss that tackle ... it's a really good feeling."

Last week, OC Frank Reich said the offensive line "will be the reason that we get it back on track" after losing three games across the NFC North and struggling with a consistent rushing attack. Week 5 was a step in the right direction for the unit focused on nailing down the little details in practice.

"For O-linemen, there's so many different things that you have to factor in before the play," Fashanu said.

The Jets had a walk-through on Wednesday, starting their game plan for the Patriots and Fashanu has noticed on tape the "high effort" they play with.

"They're a very hard charging group and they play until after the whistle, and they give their effort for the entire game," Fashanu said. "It's a challenge and we're looking forward to it."

New England holds the NFL's fifth-ranked total defense and is in the top 10 against the run, allowing 90.8 yards on the ground per game.