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Olu Fashanu Credits Alijah Vera-Tucker for Early Guidance

Jets’ Bond Up Front Helps Spark the Run Game

Oct 16, 2026 at 09:26 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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When Olu Fashanu was selected 11th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Alijah Vera-Tucker immediately reached out. While they're no longer teammates, Vera-Tucker, now a New England Patriot, played an instrumental role in Fashanu's early development.

"AVT is awesome," Fashanu said. "We have the same agent, so he got us hooked up with each other from the jump and he was just a really good vet to me, super nice."

Vera-Tucker immediately sent Fashanu the playbook so he could start learning the Jets' scheme and get a grasp of the offense well before any offseason training was scheduled.

"When you have really good guys in the locker room, it just makes that transition from college to the NFL a lot easier," Fashanu said.

Vera-Tucker missed 2025 after tearing his triceps before the season started, and he signed with the Patriots in free agency this offseason so he no longer will share the field with Fashanu as the Jets travel to New England for their first AFC East clash of the season.

The Jets' offensive line has worked on its communication over the past few weeks to help kickstart the rushing component of the offense. In the 17-12 Week 5 win over the Browns, RB Braelon Allen rushed for 116 yards, including the game-winning 22-yard TD.

"I feel like this past week, especially in practice, we were all dialed in on just getting the right calls, making sure that everyone knew the ID, knew all the spots," Fashanu said. "It translated really well in the game."

The unit up front has a unique bond, Fashanu said "it means everything" when the goal is to have all "five playing as one." Every week the linemen pick a steakhouse in the area to have dinner; it's one of the ways they deepen their connection off the field.

"The more that we get to hang out with each other off the field ... you know, spending time with each other outside of the facility, I feel like it just naturally builds chemistry and it naturally builds a trust that we have across the line," Fashanu said.

That trust allows for honest conversations when the unit isn't playing up to their standards. HC Aaron Glenn hopes to limit offensive penalties and that gets discussed in meetings, no one takes it "personally."

"It's just about fixing the problem, and we all know that," C Josh Myers said.

Practice Gallery | Jets Prep for First Division Game of the Season vs Patriots

See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Patriots.

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Allen has complete confidence in the unit in front of him, and the offensive line said it's "awesome" blocking for him.

"With Braelon, you have a back that can create something out of nothing," Fashanu said. "I don't think any single defender can tackle him one on one. So when you have a running back like that in space, you know that first defender is always going to miss that tackle ... it's a really good feeling."

Last week, OC Frank Reich said the offensive line "will be the reason that we get it back on track" after losing three games across the NFC North and struggling with a consistent rushing attack. Week 5 was a step in the right direction for the unit focused on nailing down the little details in practice.

"For O-linemen, there's so many different things that you have to factor in before the play," Fashanu said.

The Jets had a walk-through on Wednesday, starting their game plan for the Patriots and Fashanu has noticed on tape the "high effort" they play with.

"They're a very hard charging group and they play until after the whistle, and they give their effort for the entire game," Fashanu said. "It's a challenge and we're looking forward to it."

New England holds the NFL's fifth-ranked total defense and is in the top 10 against the run, allowing 90.8 yards on the ground per game.

"The Patriots are physical, tough, well coached, attention to detail," Reich said. "We're going to need our best. It's a great challenge for us and looking forward to having our best offensive production and game of the year."

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