Jets Notebook | WR Omar Cooper Jr. Set to Return Sunday vs. Patriots

Trusting Experience

On Thursday, OC Frank Reich revealed that he did not call a run play on RB Braelon Allen's 22-yard game-winning rushing TD score to defeat the Browns, 17-12, in Week 5. QB Geno Smith changed the call from the passing play Reich had selected.

"Geno got to the line of scrimmage, saw something that made him think to check to the run," Reich said. "Most of the time in the NFL, when you win games it's because key playmakers make, there's two, three, four, plays like that a game and they come in all shapes and sizes. That's elite instincts and execution by him and the offense."

It ultimately comes down to trusting Smith's experience and his ability to recognize and react to what the defense presents in front of him.

"It's a feel-good moment as a coach when your signal caller can sit there and think like you think and try to put your team in the best position to create success. That's all Geno did," HC Aaron Glenn said. "He was on the same page with Frank. He saw a formation defensively that we could take advantage of and he checked to the right place.

Allen and the offensive line didn't realize Smith swapped the call until after the play was over. Allen said postgame he was shocked it wasn't a passing play on the third-and-9 situation.