How Fast Is Omar Cooper Jr.? He Sped onto a Couple of Jets All-Time Lists Sunday

It didn't take long for several puzzle pieces to fall into place for Omar Cooper Jr.
"I would definitely say it was the Titans game," the Jets' first-round rookie WR said of the season opener, in which he had just 1 reception ─ his artful 30-yard catch-and-run that set up the offense's first touchdown of the season. "Coming up to this level, you've got to get that confidence, and I feel like that catch allowed me to get that confidence and say, 'OK, you're here and you're supposed to be here.' "
Then after 4 games on Injured Reserve to get his ankle right after only 5 offensive snaps at Tennessee, Cooper showed he's supposed to be here even more at New England on Sunday. In fact, the young man from Indiana with a 4.42-second 40 time sped onto two lists of Jets rookie receiving achievement.
With his 103 receiving yards on 6 catches, Cooper joined former Jets WR Derrick Gaffney and fellow wideout Garrett Wilson as the only pass-catchers at any position in franchise history to get their first 100-yard outings in their second games as Jets rookies:
|Yr, Gm, Opp
|Jets Receiver
|Jets QB
|Rec-Yds-TD
|Career Gm
|1978 Gm 2 @ BUF
|WR Derrick Gaffney
|Matt Ribinson
|5-108-1
|2nd
|2022 Gm 2 @ CLE
|WR Garrett Wilson
|Joe Flacco
|8-102-2
|2nd
|2026 Gm 6 @ NE
|WR Omar Cooper Jr.
|Geno Smith
|6-103-1
|2nd
|1970 Gm 3 @ BUF
|WR Richard Caster
|Joe Namath
|4-138-1
|3rd
|1972 Gm 3 @ HOU
|WR Jerome Barkum
|Joe Namath
|6-102-1
|3rd
|2026 Gm 3 @ DET
|TE Kenyon Sadiq
|Geno Smith
|7-105-1
|3rd
Then there was Cooper's 48-yard basket catch of Geno Smith's third-quarter moon ball for his first NFL touchdown reception. "It was the perfect coverage for the play," he said, "and I went out and executed my job."
Shifting to the longest first TD catches in a Jets career, wideouts only, Cooper's yardage comes in at eighth, down the list from Wesley Walker's 87-yard monster hookup with Richard Todd against the Oakland Raiders in 1977. But again, Cooper checked in as the franchise's quickest WR to record a first TD catch of 48-plus yards, edging past Richard Caster, who connected with Joe Namath for a 72-yard score in 1970 at Buffalo in his third game as a Jet:
|Yr, Gm, Opp1
|Jets WR
|Jets QB
|Long TD Rec
|Career Gm
|1977 Gm 6 vs OAK
|Wesley Walker
|Richard Todd
|87
|6th
|1985 Gm 11 vs TB
|Al Toon
|Ken O'Brien
|78
|10th
|1970 Gm 3 @ BUF
|Richard Caster
|Joe Namath
|72
|3rd
|1990 Gm 4 @ NE
|Rob Moore
|Ken O'Brien
|69
|4th
|2921 Gm 10 vs MIA
|Elijah Moore
|Joe Fkacci
|62
|9th
|2022 Gm 11 vs CHI
|Garrett Wilson
|Mike White
|54
|11th
|1990 Gm 12 vs PIT
|Rob Moore
|Ken O'Brien
|53
|11th
|2026 Gm 6 @ NE
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|Geno Smith
|48
|2nd
"He's showing flashes, obviously the one catch the had the first week," HC Aaron Glenn said after the game of Cooper. "He battled his way back and made some big plays for us today."
Many older fans remember Keyshawn Johnson's first game as a Jet, when he reeled in a 50-yarder late at Denver in 1996. Key didn't score on the play so he's not on this list. But it's worth mentioning that his QB on that play was none other than Frank Reich. Now the Jets offensive coordinator, Reich is credited by Cooper for his game plans and play calls that are steadily bringing together the Jets wideouts and offense.
"You see we can move the ball," Cooper said. "Now we just have to go out there and finish the ends of drives, finish those plays so we can put more points on the board."
With points come wins, and as a side benefit, more high spots on revealing lists in the Jets history book.
See the best photos from the Jets game against the Patriots in Week 6.