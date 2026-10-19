How Fast Is Omar Cooper Jr.? He Sped onto a Couple of Jets All-Time Lists Sunday

It didn't take long for several puzzle pieces to fall into place for Omar Cooper Jr.

"I would definitely say it was the Titans game," the Jets' first-round rookie WR said of the season opener, in which he had just 1 reception ─ his artful 30-yard catch-and-run that set up the offense's first touchdown of the season. "Coming up to this level, you've got to get that confidence, and I feel like that catch allowed me to get that confidence and say, 'OK, you're here and you're supposed to be here.' "

Then after 4 games on Injured Reserve to get his ankle right after only 5 offensive snaps at Tennessee, Cooper showed he's supposed to be here even more at New England on Sunday. In fact, the young man from Indiana with a 4.42-second 40 time sped onto two lists of Jets rookie receiving achievement.