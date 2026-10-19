 Skip to main content
Advertising

How Fast Is Omar Cooper Jr.? He Sped onto a Couple of Jets All-Time Lists Sunday

Rookie WR's 102 Yards on 6 Catches & 48-Yard TD Were Among Quickest Receiving Feats in Franchise History

Oct 19, 2026 at 11:30 AM
Author Image
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Cooper 1

It didn't take long for several puzzle pieces to fall into place for Omar Cooper Jr.

"I would definitely say it was the Titans game," the Jets' first-round rookie WR said of the season opener, in which he had just 1 reception ─ his artful 30-yard catch-and-run that set up the offense's first touchdown of the season. "Coming up to this level, you've got to get that confidence, and I feel like that catch allowed me to get that confidence and say, 'OK, you're here and you're supposed to be here.' "

Then after 4 games on Injured Reserve to get his ankle right after only 5 offensive snaps at Tennessee, Cooper showed he's supposed to be here even more at New England on Sunday. In fact, the young man from Indiana with a 4.42-second 40 time sped onto two lists of Jets rookie receiving achievement.

With his 103 receiving yards on 6 catches, Cooper joined former Jets WR Derrick Gaffney and fellow wideout Garrett Wilson as the only pass-catchers at any position in franchise history to get their first 100-yard outings in their second games as Jets rookies:

Yr, Gm, OppJets ReceiverJets QBRec-Yds-TDCareer Gm
1978 Gm 2 @ BUFWR Derrick GaffneyMatt Ribinson5-108-12nd
2022 Gm 2 @ CLEWR Garrett WilsonJoe Flacco8-102-22nd
2026 Gm 6 @ NEWR Omar Cooper Jr.Geno Smith6-103-12nd
1970 Gm 3 @ BUFWR Richard CasterJoe Namath4-138-13rd
1972 Gm 3 @ HOUWR Jerome BarkumJoe Namath6-102-13rd
2026 Gm 3 @ DETTE Kenyon SadiqGeno Smith7-105-13rd

Then there was Cooper's 48-yard basket catch of Geno Smith's third-quarter moon ball for his first NFL touchdown reception. "It was the perfect coverage for the play," he said, "and I went out and executed my job."

Shifting to the longest first TD catches in a Jets career, wideouts only, Cooper's yardage comes in at eighth, down the list from Wesley Walker's 87-yard monster hookup with Richard Todd against the Oakland Raiders in 1977. But again, Cooper checked in as the franchise's quickest WR to record a first TD catch of 48-plus yards, edging past Richard Caster, who connected with Joe Namath for a 72-yard score in 1970 at Buffalo in his third game as a Jet:

Yr, Gm, Opp1Jets WRJets QBLong TD RecCareer Gm
1977 Gm 6 vs OAKWesley WalkerRichard Todd876th
1985 Gm 11 vs TBAl ToonKen O'Brien7810th
1970 Gm 3 @ BUFRichard CasterJoe Namath723rd
1990 Gm 4 @ NERob MooreKen O'Brien694th
2921 Gm 10 vs MIAElijah MooreJoe Fkacci629th
2022 Gm 11 vs CHIGarrett WilsonMike White5411th
1990 Gm 12 vs PITRob MooreKen O'Brien5311th
2026 Gm 6 @ NEOmar Cooper Jr.Geno Smith482nd

"He's showing flashes, obviously the one catch the had the first week," HC Aaron Glenn said after the game of Cooper. "He battled his way back and made some big plays for us today."

Many older fans remember Keyshawn Johnson's first game as a Jet, when he reeled in a 50-yarder late at Denver in 1996. Key didn't score on the play so he's not on this list. But it's worth mentioning that his QB on that play was none other than Frank Reich. Now the Jets offensive coordinator, Reich is credited by Cooper for his game plans and play calls that are steadily bringing together the Jets wideouts and offense.

"You see we can move the ball," Cooper said. "Now we just have to go out there and finish the ends of drives, finish those plays so we can put more points on the board."

With points come wins, and as a side benefit, more high spots on revealing lists in the Jets history book.

Game Photos | Jets vs Patriots | Week 6

See the best photos from the Jets game against the Patriots in Week 6.

Demario 1
1 / 84
_AW11490
2 / 84
Alex Weiss
_AW11506
3 / 84
Alex Weiss
_AW29678
4 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW39847
5 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21913
6 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW39928
7 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW11481
8 / 84
Alex Weiss
_AW39534
9 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW11661
10 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21304
11 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW28970
12 / 84
Alex Weiss
_AW28803
13 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW38837
14 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29084
15 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW28799
16 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW28864
17 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20436
18 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW28936
19 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW28758
20 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29001
21 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29088
22 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW11376
23 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29108
24 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29158
25 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29847
26 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29214
27 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29233
28 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29314
29 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29334
30 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29400
31 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29403
32 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29434
33 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29488
34 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29518
35 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29558
36 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29802
37 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29873
38 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20003
39 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW29967
40 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20030
41 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20047
42 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW11606
43 / 84
Alex Weiss
_AW20094
44 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20112
45 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20172
46 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20195
47 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW11648
48 / 84
Alex Weiss
_AW20226
49 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20197
50 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20256
51 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW38965
52 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20328
53 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20544
54 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20578
55 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20690
56 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20703
57 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW39008
58 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW39163
59 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20888
60 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20928
61 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20965
62 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20998
63 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30041
64 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW11527
65 / 84
Alex Weiss
_AW11583
66 / 84
Alex Weiss
_AW20888
67 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20928
68 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20965
69 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW20998
70 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21719
71 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21081
72 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21847
73 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21177
74 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21262
75 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21177
76 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW39612
77 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21348
78 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW39671
79 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21534
80 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW39864
81 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21790
82 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW21891
83 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW11676_1
84 / 84
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Notebook | RB Braelon Allen Excels in Filling Breece Hall's Big Shoes

Edge Davis Bailey and LB Jamien Sherwood Exemplify Mentality of the Defense

news

3 Takeaways | Jets' Third-Quarter Surge and a Play That Embodies the Soul of the Team

LB Jamien Sherwood: 'You Have to Believe You're Going to Make a Play'

news

Jets-Patriots Game Recap | Green & White Fall 26-19 at New England

Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. Scores First NFL Career Touchdown

news

Aaron Glenn, Jets Emphasize Finishing After Patriots Game

QB Geno Smith: 'We've Got a lot of Capable Guys'

news

Jets Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. Has First 100-Yard Receiving Day vs. Patriots

Back After Ankle Injury, Rookie Grabbed His First NFL TD Pass

news

Jets List 6 Inactives for Road Matchup Against New England Patriots

Breece Hall, Jack Heflin, Adonai Mitchell, Joseph Ossai, Dylan Parham and Nahshon Wright Inactive for Sunday's Game

news

Jets-Patriots Game Preview | A New Season

QB Geno Smith: "We Know How Important Division Games Are"

news

What's the Recipe for a Jets Win in New England?

Green & White Head to Foxborough for First AFC East Contest of the Season

news

Ways to Watch and Stream | Jets at Patriots

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's AFC East Road Game in New England

news

Jets Notebook | WR Omar Cooper Jr. Set to Return Sunday vs. Patriots

RB Breece Hall, WR Adonai Mitchell, LG Dylan Parham and Edge Jospeh Ossai All Ruled Out

news

Olu Fashanu Credits Alijah Vera-Tucker for Early Guidance

Jets' Bond Up Front Helps Spark the Run Game

Advertising