Jets-Patriots Game Recap | Green & White Fall 26-19 at New England

The Jets struck first against the Patriots and later rallied in the second half but missed out on several opportunities in their 26-19 loss in New England. The Jets dropped to 2-4, while the Patriots improved to 4-2.

"What it came down to is two things: our ability to finish and man, our detail when it comes to defensive football," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame.

Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. had his first career 100-yard game (6-103-1TD) and the defense recorded a pair of key takeaways in the loss. QB Geno Smith was 20-of-30 passing for 252 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT – a 48-yarder to Cooper in the third quarter.

The Jets trailed by 23-13 in the fourth quarter but cut it to a one-score game with K Jason Sanders making a 40-yard field goal with 7:20 left in the game. The score came after LB Jamien Sherwood hustled down field to punch out a ball from a WR DeMario "Pop" Douglas and S Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered for the Jets. That followed Geno Smith's first INT in 166 attempts, an attempted throw away that didn't get out of bounds because he was hit when he released the ball.