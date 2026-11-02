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Jets-Raiders Game Recap | Green & White Drop 38-33 Contest to Las Vegas

RB Braelon Allen Rushed for 147 Yards and WR Adonai Mitchell Had a Career-High 142 Receiving Yards

Nov 01, 2026 at 07:00 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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The Jets dropped a back-and-forth battle by 38-33 to the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Green & White fell to 2-6 while the Raiders improved to 4-4.

In defeat, RB Braelon Allen rushed for a career-high 147 yards on 21 attempts (7.0 per), including a 21-yard TD in the third quarter and WR Adonai Mitchell had a career-high 142 yards and a TD. QB Geno Smith was 22-of-30 passing for 290 yards, 2 TD and 1 INT.

The Jets, who held 23-14 leads at halftime and 30-21 in the third quarter, scored on their first six possessions for the first time since 2008. The Jets outgained the Raiders by 106 yards (439 to 333), outrushed the visitors by 71 yards (166 to 95) had more first downs (26-to-22), but they were unable to close and lost another tough one-score contest.

"It's an understatement to say we're all disappointed in the way this one ended and not getting a victory in this game," HC Aaron Glenn said.

After the Raiders cut into the Jets' halftime lead on Kirk Cousins' 2-yard scoring toss to TE Brock Bowers, the Jets only needed three plays to answer – Smith hit WR Garrett Wilson for 15 yards and followed that up with a 22-yard connection down field to TE Kenyon Sadiq. Allen then had a 21-yard rushing score down the left sideline, pushing the Jets lead back to 9-points lead and the 30-21 advantage with 8:20 left in the third quarter.

But the Raiders orchestrated back-to-back TD drives and they took their first lead since the first quarter with Cousins (19-of-26 passing for 247 yards and 3 TDs) finding WR Jalen Nailor in the back of the end zone to make it a 35-30 game with 11:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. RB Ashton Jeanty had a 45-yard catch and run -- Las Vegas' longest play of the game -- to set up the score as the Raiders capitalized on the Jets' first punt of the game.

With six minutes left, Smith found Mitchell deep down field for a 47-yard pickup to put the Jets in the red zone, but they failed to advance the ball past the 13.  Sanders converted a 31-yard field goal, his fourth of the game, to put the Jets within 2 points.

"I think AD had a great game," Smith said. "I thought the receivers in general, they all played well, but again we're looking for wins, so it wasn't enough."

Game Photos | Jets vs Raiders | Week 8

See the best photos from the Jets game against the Raiders in Week 8.

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While the Raiders went a perfect 4-of-4 in the red zone, the Jets finished 2-of-6.

The Raiders had the ball with 4:38 remaining and primarily ran the ball to only leave 27 seconds on the clock after K Matt Gay converted a 53-yard field goal. The Jets got down to the Raiders' 35-yard line with 14 seconds to go after an unnecessary roughness penalty called on S Jeremy Chinn for a hit on Wilson after he had a15-yard reception. But on the ensuing play, Smith heaved the ball into the end zone and Chinn cemented the win with an interception.

"We were trying to go to the end zone, actually, twice," Glenn said. "The thing is, if you'd have thrown that ball in bounds, we would have had a chance to try to get up there and try to spike it and throw another one, But we wanted to make sure that we got to shots at it and hopefully thinking that they were thinking that we were going to try to stay in bounds and we'd get a chance to get them on a cheap one right there."

The Jets dominated most of the first half, outgained the Raiders 276-to-97 and totaling 17 first downs to the Raiders' 5. But three drives ended with Sanders' field goals and Las Vegas returner Dylan Laube scored on a 95-yard kickoff return.

The Raiders only had the ball once in the second quarter and turned the ball over on downs when FB Connor Heyward took a direct snap and was stopped at the line of scrimmage.

The Jets scored on their opening possession for a third consecutive game. Smith wasted no time looking for Wilson (6-83) who had a 31-yard reception on the first play. Sanders ended the opening drive with a 21-yard field goal, but the Raiders answered, moving down the field in 10 plays on their opening drive and Cousins finding Bowers for a 12-yard TD on third-and-goal.

"I think we just came out with the aggressive mindset that worked for us," Wilson said. "There's still some plays that I still want to have back on that first drive and yeah that's what our offense should look like, how we're looking early."

Game - Custom Pages - Summary-110126-NYJvsLVR

Sanders had a 36-yard conversion on the Green & White's second possession, and the defense forced the Raiders to punt on the opening play of the second quarter after Will McDonald IV sacked Cousins for a loss of 9 yards on third down.

The Jets marched down the field in eight plays to score their first TD of the afternoon when Smith found Isaiah Williams 18 yards in the middle of the end zone. Mitchell had 41 yards on the drive, and his 20-yard gain on third-and-11 kept the chains moving.

"I thought the offense did a really good job with moving the ball, the way that we ran the ball, the explosive plays that we had," Glenn said. "Got Garrett involved, got AD involved; all those guys did an excellent job and there still were plays we left on the field."

But the Raiders had an answer on special teams with Laube returning the ensuing kickoff 95-yards down the left sideline for a touchdown. Las Vegas regained a one-point advantage at 14-13 with 11 minutes left in the first half.

Linebacker Jamien Sherwood and safety Dane Belton led the defense with 14 tackles and 12 stops, respectively. Jeanty had two carries for 9 yards as the Raiders featured rookie Mike Washington (25-83) on the ground.

Next week, the Jets will travel to Kansas City and face the Chiefs (5-1).

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