Jets-Raiders Game Recap | Green & White Drop 38-33 Contest to Las Vegas

While the Raiders went a perfect 4-of-4 in the red zone, the Jets finished 2-of-6.

The Raiders had the ball with 4:38 remaining and primarily ran the ball to only leave 27 seconds on the clock after K Matt Gay converted a 53-yard field goal. The Jets got down to the Raiders' 35-yard line with 14 seconds to go after an unnecessary roughness penalty called on S Jeremy Chinn for a hit on Wilson after he had a15-yard reception. But on the ensuing play, Smith heaved the ball into the end zone and Chinn cemented the win with an interception.

"We were trying to go to the end zone, actually, twice," Glenn said. "The thing is, if you'd have thrown that ball in bounds, we would have had a chance to try to get up there and try to spike it and throw another one, But we wanted to make sure that we got to shots at it and hopefully thinking that they were thinking that we were going to try to stay in bounds and we'd get a chance to get them on a cheap one right there."

The Jets dominated most of the first half, outgained the Raiders 276-to-97 and totaling 17 first downs to the Raiders' 5. But three drives ended with Sanders' field goals and Las Vegas returner Dylan Laube scored on a 95-yard kickoff return.

The Raiders only had the ball once in the second quarter and turned the ball over on downs when FB Connor Heyward took a direct snap and was stopped at the line of scrimmage.

The Jets scored on their opening possession for a third consecutive game. Smith wasted no time looking for Wilson (6-83) who had a 31-yard reception on the first play. Sanders ended the opening drive with a 21-yard field goal, but the Raiders answered, moving down the field in 10 plays on their opening drive and Cousins finding Bowers for a 12-yard TD on third-and-goal.