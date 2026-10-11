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Jets-Browns Game Recap | Green & White Flip Script in Fourth Quarter, Down Browns, 17-12

Rookie Edge David Bailey Notches 3 Sacks in the Victory

Oct 11, 2026 at 07:00 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Facing a 12-10 deficit late in the fourth quarter, the Jets were determined not to let a game slip away to the Browns in a driving rain on Sunday. And when Browns P Corey Bojorquez let a snap go through his hands, the Jets capitalized on a short field with Braelon Allen's 22 game-winning TD with 3:07 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Jets improved to 2-3 with their first one-possession win of the season and handed the Browns (3-2) their second loss.

"Our guys fought and we finished and that was the last thing that we pointed out as far as our prep for the week to just make sure we have a finish mentality," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame. "It was good to see our guys go and finish the game."

The Jets' defense was in attack mode all afternoon, sacking Browns QB Deshaun Watson 8 times and holding Cleveland to 198 yards. Rookie edge David Bailey racked up 3 sacks and Allen registered his first career 100-yard rush game with 116 yards on 24 carries and the game-winning score.

"I thought the offensive line did a tremendous job at controlling the line of scrimmage up front and really giving us the opportunity to control the clock and run the ball well," QB Geno Smith said.

With the Browns holding a slim 12-10 lead, LB Carson Schwesinger recorded a strip-sack of Smith that was recovered by DT Adin Huntington at the Jets' 43-yard line. The Jets' defense played formidably to force a three-and-out and reserve LB Trevin Wallace jumped on Bojorquez's miscue, setting up a short field and Allen's run to paydirt.

The goal was to start fast. The Jets spent the week preaching urgency in their preparation, and Smith and WR Garrett Wilson delivered on the opening drive. The Green & White moved the ball 90 yards in 8 plays and Wilson scored a 32-yard TD, spinning around S Ronnie Hickman to break a tackle and have an open lane to the end zone. Wilson had 70 yards receiving on the first possession.

Wilson finished the game with 7 receptions for 104 yards — his 11th career game with 100-plus yards. Smith, who was 17 of 30 for 182 yards, was sacked 4 times. Through five games, Smith has 6 TD passes and 0 INTs.

"He's a proven player and he makes plays when the ball comes his way, so we've got to continue to find ways to get him the football," Smith said. "Once the ball is in his hands, he'll make plays."

The Jets sacked Watson 4 times in the first half, holding the Browns to two field goals.  Bailey got to him twice in the opening 30 minutes and then added a third early in the fourth quarter.

"The defense, we played great," CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. said. "We played Jets football today."

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In a game where both teams battled the elements, the Jets outgained the Browns, 135-99 ,in the first two quarters. Smith was sacked 3 times in the first half and the Jets punted on their four first-half possession following the Wilson TD.

Each team punted on their first possession out of halftime, but the Jets eventually extended their lead to 4 points at the start of the fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal by K Jason Sanders -- his longest of the season and third from over 50 yards.

It appeared the Jets would create some distance from the Browns when Allen bounced off a tackler and exploded to the perimeter for an 18-yard rush to the Cleveland 11. But on third-and-9, TE Kenyon Sadiq caught a short pass and lost the ball after a hit from former Jets LB Quincy Williams and the Browns recovered. Sadiq was later ruled out of the game with a concussion.

The Jets' defense prevented Cleveland from capitalizing on the turnover, forcing their sixth punt of the afternoon. With the ball back, Smith connected twice with WR Tim Patrick, who made his Jets debut, to move within field-goal range and Sanders gave the team their first points since the first quarter.

"That's complementary football and that's something that I talked to our guys about this morning in our team meeting," Glenn said. "When you can do that with your special teams, then compliment that with the offense controlling the ball ... defense getting three-and-outs ...t hat's usually a sign for success."

Game Photos | Jets vs Browns | Week 5

See the best photos from the Jets game against the Browns in Week 5.

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