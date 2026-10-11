Jets-Browns Game Recap | Green & White Flip Script in Fourth Quarter, Down Browns, 17-12

In a game where both teams battled the elements, the Jets outgained the Browns, 135-99 ,in the first two quarters. Smith was sacked 3 times in the first half and the Jets punted on their four first-half possession following the Wilson TD.

Each team punted on their first possession out of halftime, but the Jets eventually extended their lead to 4 points at the start of the fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal by K Jason Sanders -- his longest of the season and third from over 50 yards.

It appeared the Jets would create some distance from the Browns when Allen bounced off a tackler and exploded to the perimeter for an 18-yard rush to the Cleveland 11. But on third-and-9, TE Kenyon Sadiq caught a short pass and lost the ball after a hit from former Jets LB Quincy Williams and the Browns recovered. Sadiq was later ruled out of the game with a concussion.

The Jets' defense prevented Cleveland from capitalizing on the turnover, forcing their sixth punt of the afternoon. With the ball back, Smith connected twice with WR Tim Patrick, who made his Jets debut, to move within field-goal range and Sanders gave the team their first points since the first quarter.