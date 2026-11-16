Jets-Bills Game Recap | Green & White Suffer 31-12 Defeat to Buffalo Bills

In his first drive under center, Klubnik orchestrated a 10-play, 61-yard drive, which resulted in Sanders' 22-yard field goal. His third of the game five minutes into the second half cut the Jets' deficit to 1 point at 10-9. In the sequence, he found Wilson for 29 yards and scrambled for two first downs.

"That first drive he did was pretty impressive," Glenn said. "Some of the throws that he had were pretty impressive. His ability to maneuver around the pocket and evade some of these guys and make plays with his feet were impressive."

Buffalo aired it out in the second half and scored two TDs, taking a 24-12 lead into the fourth quarter. Allen (11-of-21 passing for 196 yards and 1 INT) found TE Dalton Kincaid in stride for 54 yards down the right sideline before Allen rushed in his second score of the game. And on the ensuing drive, Allen connected with WR DJ Moore for a 45-yard TD.

Klubnik re-entered the game on the Jets' third possession of the second half as Smith headed to the locker room. On the third play of the drive, Klubnik threw an interception, but TE Jeremy Ruckert separated CB Davidson Igbinosun from the ball and C Josh Myers fell on it at the 23-yard line to regain possession for the Jets. However, the drive resulted in a punt.

Allen continued to look deep, but on third-and-12 from the Bills' 38-yard line, his pass intended for WR Greg Dortch was intercepted by CB Azareye'h Thomas at the Jets' 17-yard line with 13 minutes left in the game. But the Jets ultimately punted after Klubnik was sacked twice.