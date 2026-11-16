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Jets-Bills Game Recap | Green & White Suffer 31-12 Defeat to Buffalo Bills

Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Makes Professional Debut in Second Half, Relieving Injured Geno Smith

Nov 15, 2026 at 07:00 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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The Jets dropped to 2-8 with a 31-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills (8-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. K Jason Sanders accounted for the team's scoring with four field goals for a second consecutive week as the Jets played with both Geno Smith and Cade Klubnik at quarterback.

"I thought our guys came and fought hard in that first half," Glenn said. "We came out in that second half and a couple of big plays by them just totally derailed us."

Smith was evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit at the end of the first half and Klubnik made his NFL debut in th3e third quarter.  While Smith (13-of-21 passing for 148 yards) cleared concussion protocol and briefly came back leading the Jets' fourth scoring drive, he left the game and headed into the locker room with an ankle injury late in the third quarter.

"That's my job, you know, my job is to always be ready and when the moment arrives, you have to be ready, that's what I'm here for," Klubnik said. "It was good to get out there and get going but like I said I wish we would have come out with a win."

In defeat, Klubnik was 11-of-20 passing for 137 yards and 1 INT and ran 3 times for 26 yards.  WR Garrett Wilson led the team with 7 receptions for 106 yards and RB Breece Hall had over 108 scrimmage yards. Defensively, rookie edge David Bailey had 2 PDs, becoming the first rookie edge to have two in a game since 2017, and Azareye'h Thomas intercepted QB Josh Allen in the fourth quarter.

While the Jets' defense held the Bills to just 2-of-10 on third downs, Buffalo finished 2-of-3 in the red zone and the Jets were 0-of-2.  The Jets totaled 376 yards of offense and six of their 11 possessions ended inside plus-territory.

Game Photos | Jets vs Bills | Week 10

See the best photos from the Jets game against the Bills in Week 10.

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In his first drive under center, Klubnik orchestrated a 10-play, 61-yard drive, which resulted in Sanders' 22-yard field goal. His third of the game five minutes into the second half cut the Jets' deficit to 1 point at 10-9.  In the sequence, he found Wilson for 29 yards and scrambled for two first downs.

"That first drive he did was pretty impressive," Glenn said. "Some of the throws that he had were pretty impressive. His ability to maneuver around the pocket and evade some of these guys and make plays with his feet were impressive."

Buffalo aired it out in the second half and scored two TDs, taking a 24-12 lead into the fourth quarter. Allen (11-of-21 passing for 196 yards and 1 INT) found TE Dalton Kincaid in stride for 54 yards down the right sideline before Allen rushed in his second score of the game. And on the ensuing drive, Allen connected with WR DJ Moore for a 45-yard TD.

Klubnik re-entered the game on the Jets' third possession of the second half as Smith headed to the locker room. On the third play of the drive, Klubnik threw an interception, but TE Jeremy Ruckert separated CB Davidson Igbinosun from the ball and C Josh Myers fell on it at the 23-yard line to regain possession for the Jets. However, the drive resulted in a punt.

Allen continued to look deep, but on third-and-12 from the Bills' 38-yard line, his pass intended for WR Greg Dortch was intercepted by CB Azareye'h Thomas at the Jets' 17-yard line with 13 minutes left in the game. But the Jets ultimately punted after Klubnik was sacked twice.

With the Jets down 24-12, Will McDonald IV sacked Allen with 8:22 left in the game, forcing the Bills' third punt of the afternoon. The Jets got down to Buffalo's 23-yard line and Klubnik completed a pass to Wilson, but the receiver couldn't successfully connect on a hook-and-ladder lateral to TE Kenyon Sadiq and the Bills recovered possession.

Game - Custom Pages - Summary-NYJ-BUF-WK10

On the next play, RB James Cook rushed down the right side of the field for a 74-yard TD to put the Bills up by 31-12.

"That's an area where we certainly have to be better. Too many explosive plays." LB Demario Davis said. "Got in the red zone, didn't get off the field. Was fortunate enough to get an interception we're trying to go blow for blow but then to come back and give up another explosive especially in the run game is challenging. Those are things that can't happen."

The Jets stayed within striking distance in the first half and went into intermission down 10-6. They had the ball just outside of the 2-minute warning after forcing the Bills to punt, and they moved down the field efficiently with Smith finding Wilson twice for gains of 33 and 15 yards on back-to-back plays.

On third-and-4 from the Bills' 9-yard line, Smith scrambled before throwing incomplete and absorbing a huge shot from LB Terrel Bernard. Sanders and the kicking unit took the field and he made a 27-yarder to cut into the Bills' lead.

Sanders converted a 41-yard field goal with 12:20 left in the second quarter. FB Andrew Beck had kept the unit's second possession alive with a direct snap conversion on fourth-and-1 but a few plays later LB Dorian Williams sacked Smith for a loss of 6 yards, forcing third-and-long.

Allen's 1-yard rush TD with 2:49 left in the first quarter opened the scoring. Buffalo didn't have a play longer than 13 yards on that drive, but CB Malachi Moore was called for defensive pass interference on TE Dalton Kincaid which cost the Jets 17 yards and put the Bills in position to score.

Buffalo answered the Jets' second-quarter field-goal score with one of their own, running a 10-play drive resulting in a 37-yard field goal made by K Tyler Bass with 6:53 remaining in the second quarter.

In addition to Smith's ankle injury, rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. went down with an ankle injury in the first half and did not return. LG Dylan Parham had left knee injury and was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Meredith.

Up next, the Jets have two road games the Chargers (0-8) and the Dolphins (1-8) before their Week 13 bye week.

"The only thing that we're going to do is go and work and that starts tomorrow by watching it as a group and figuring out what we've got to do better," Glenn said. "We'll continue to work."

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