Jets-Bears Game Recap | Green & White Fall to Bears on the Road, 23-12

Smith was 8-of-15 passing for 119 yards and 1 TD. When the Jets trailed by 23-6 early in the fourth quarter, Smith found Williams deep for a 58-yard TD in a drive that took less than a minute. The extra point was no good.

"I think I could have done a lot better, you know, executed a lot better in the passing game," Smith said postgame. "There's always room for improvement as I always tell you and I look forward to that."

With Breece Hall inactive, the Green & White relied on RB Braelon Allen who had 59 rushing yards (4.2 per) on all of the Jets' rushing attempts (14).

Fitzpatrick had the team's first interception of the season when Bagent took a deep shot down field for TE Colston Loveland in the second quarter. Off the turnover, the Jets put points on the board with Sanders making a 36-yard field goal.

"We were in a two-high defense, and I had one receiver to my side and he was running a vertical and broke inside and I just drove on the ball," Fitzpatrick said about the interception. It was the 22nd INT of Fitzpatrick's career, tied for the eighth-most in the league since he entered in 2018.

The Jets were penalized 12 times, including three calls that nullified 3 other interceptions.