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Game Recap

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Jets-Bears Game Recap | Green & White Fall to Bears on the Road, 23-12

Minkah Fitzpatrick Gets New York’s First INT of Season

Oct 04, 2026 at 07:00 PM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Recap 1

The Jets fell behind early against the Bears and never mounted a charge in a 23-12 loss in Chicago. The Jets dropped to 1-3, while the Bears improved to 3-1 with their second victory in 6 days.

Despite getting an early fourth-down stop and 2 takeaways, the Jets defense never forced a punt and yielded 34 first downs and 492 total yards as Chicago held the ball for nearly 43 minutes. The Bears had success moving the ball in-between the 20s, but the Jets held them to 2-of-7 in the red zone.

"When it comes to this game, I'm very, very disappointed on a number of different levels" HC Aaron Glenn said. "This was basically just not playing complementary football at its best."

The Jets' offense got a late TD from Geno Smith to Isaiah Williams but was 0 of 7 on third down and settled for a pair of Jason Sanders field goals following the two takeaways in plus-territory. WR Garrett Wilson was limited to 3 receptions.

In his first action since Week 1, Minkah Fitzpatrick had 1 INT and 16 tackles, registering a career high for a half with 10 stops over the first two quarters.

Game Photos | Jets vs Bears | Week 4

See the best photos from the Jets game against the Bears in Week 4.

Game Photos
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Smith was 8-of-15 passing for 119 yards and 1 TD. When the Jets trailed by 23-6 early in the fourth quarter, Smith found Williams deep for a 58-yard TD in a drive that took less than a minute. The extra point was no good.

"I think I could have done a lot better, you know, executed a lot better in the passing game," Smith said postgame. "There's always room for improvement as I always tell you and I look forward to that."

With Breece Hall inactive, the Green & White relied on RB Braelon Allen who had 59 rushing yards (4.2 per) on all of the Jets' rushing attempts (14).

Fitzpatrick had the team's first interception of the season when Bagent took a deep shot down field for TE Colston Loveland in the second quarter. Off the turnover, the Jets put points on the board with Sanders making a 36-yard field goal.

"We were in a two-high defense, and I had one receiver to my side and he was running a vertical and broke inside and I just drove on the ball," Fitzpatrick said about the interception. It was the 22nd INT of Fitzpatrick's career, tied for the eighth-most in the league since he entered in 2018.

The Jets were penalized 12 times, including three calls that nullified 3 other interceptions.

"That's tough to live with," Glenn said about the negated turnovers. "And for your defense to go out there and have near 90 plays, I think the offense had 32 plays, man, it's tough to get something going in that situation."

Before halftime, the Bears added two Cairo Santos field goals to take a 13-3 lead. But on their first possession in the third quarter, Jets LB Jamien Sherwood forced RB D'Andre Swift to fumble and CB Brandon Stephens recovered the ball in plus-territory.

Sanders converted his second field goal of the day — this one from 30 yards — to put the Jets within 7 points midway through the third quarter.

In the first quarter, the Bears heavily controlled the clock, and the Jets only had four offensive plays, but Chicago only had a 7-point advantage. The Jets defense, with a strong interior line, prevented Chicago from scoring on its opening drive when Stephens stopped Swift short of the goal line on fourth down.

"They drove it all the way down to the half-inch line [and] our mentality down there is bend, don't break, so that was just an example of that," Stephens said.

The Green & White forced the Bears to go for it on fourth-and-goal on their second drive after RB Kyle Monangai was stonewalled by edge Joseph Ossai and Sherwood on third down, but he crossed the goal line on the next play.

Monangai scored another TD, a 5-yard rush up the middle, with 2:26 left in the third quarter and the Bears' finished with 232 rushing yards. Bagnet was 25-of-34 passing for 268 yards and 1 INT.

"The only thing that we can do is continue to work," Glenn said. "That's what we'll do next week."

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