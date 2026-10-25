Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Green & White Fall, 28-25, to Miami at MetLife Stadium

Despite mounting a second half charge, the Jets never grabbed a lead in their 28-25 loss to the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Green & White dropped to 2-5 while the Dolphins (1-5) won their first game of the season.
In defeat, rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. (5-115-1TD) had his second consecutive 100-yard, 1 TD game while TE Mason Taylor had the first 2-TD game of his career and added a 2-point conversion. Third-year RB Braelon Allen rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries (6.1 per), but the Jets were playing catch-up from the start. Fresh off their bye, the Dolphins scored touchdowns on three of their first four possession and took a 21-7 lead into intermission.
"When it comes to this game, highly disappointed, disappointed in myself," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame. "We did not play well in the first half, we gave up 21 points and we have to do a way better job than that."
The Jets scored 18 points in the second half and made it a 28-25 contest when Taylor caught his second jump-ball TD of the afternoon and was on the receiving end of the 2-point conversion from QB Geno Smith after RB Isaiah Davis's 41-yard catch and run put the Jets in the red zone.
See the best photos from the Jets game against the Dolphins in Week 7.
But the Dolphins took over with 3:17 remaining and closed the game on the ground. A successful rush on fourth-and-1 by QB Malik Willis with under two minutes to play allowed Miami to run out the clock to end the game.
"He's an athletic guy," S Dane Belton (9 tackles) said, referring to Willis. "No matter what people say about him as far as his start to the year, he's had success in this league before. He's very talented so the next time we play him we'll need to do a better job."
The Jets offense matched the Dolphins first score, starting with Cooper's 52-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage. The Green & White scored an opening drive TD for the second time this season when Taylor caught a 13-yard TD over the head of CB Jason Marshall Jr.
"I thought those guys played a great game," Smith said of Taylor and Cooper. "Obviously, we all can do a lot better in some areas, but they made plays when necessary and we all fought to the end, but it just wasn't enough."
But Willis, who opened the scoring with a 7-yard TD pass to WR Caleb Douglas, led the visitors to 231 yards in the first half. Ollie Gordon had a 1-yard score in the first quarter to give Miami a lead and Willis pushed the advantage to 21-7 with a perimeter run from 2 yards out with six seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Jets' early offensive momentum stalled when S Michael Taaffe intercepted a Smith intended for Taylor in the red zone.
Smith finished 23-of-30 passing for 287 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT. With the Jets trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, the Jets had a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line following three consecutive explosive plays: a 19-yard reception by WR Garrett Wilson, a Smith 20-yard hook-up to Taylor and a 10-yard rush from Allen.
But FB Andrew Beck was stopped for a 1-yard loss on first down, Allen was halted in the backfield for a 1-yard loss on second and on third down, Dolphins' edge rusher Chop Robinson sacked Smith for a loss of 12. Instead of a 21-21 tie, Jason Sanders kicked a 33-yard field goal with 9 minutes left in the game. Sanders had missed from 40 yards the Jets' first possession out of halftime.
Up by 21-17, the Dolphins again pushed their lead to double digits when Willis beat the blitz, hitting Douglas on a quick pass that the rookie took 63 yards for a touchdown.
Conversions on third-and-long kept the Dolphins on the field early. They went 3-of-3 in the red zone in the first half, but the Jets defense adjusted at halftime and kept the 'Phins at bay until Douglas' second score.
"There's no quit in these guys," Glenn said about how the Jets adjusted in the second half. "I think man, it was probably doom and gloom from everything outside of it but inside this locker room, man, the guys were ready to go."