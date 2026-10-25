Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Green & White Fall, 28-25, to Miami at MetLife Stadium

Despite mounting a second half charge, the Jets never grabbed a lead in their 28-25 loss to the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The Green & White dropped to 2-5 while the Dolphins (1-5) won their first game of the season.

In defeat, rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. (5-115-1TD) had his second consecutive 100-yard, 1 TD game while TE Mason Taylor had the first 2-TD game of his career and added a 2-point conversion. Third-year RB Braelon Allen rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries (6.1 per), but the Jets were playing catch-up from the start. Fresh off their bye, the Dolphins scored touchdowns on three of their first four possession and took a 21-7 lead into intermission.

"When it comes to this game, highly disappointed, disappointed in myself," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame. "We did not play well in the first half, we gave up 21 points and we have to do a way better job than that."