Jets-Lions Game Recap | After Valiant Comeback, Green & White Fall to Lions, 31-24

In head coach Aaron Glenn's return to Detroit, the Jets clawed back from a 14-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to force a 24-24 tie. But the Lions answered with Jared Goff's 11-yard TD pass to Jahmyr Gibbs with 2:25 remaining and the Jets' final comeback attempt fell short in a 31-24 loss. The Jets dropped to 1-2 while the Lions improved to 2-1.

"I like the way we fought, I love the men we have but obviously there's a way to go to get to where you're trying to get to," Glenn said postgame.

QB Geno Smith passed for 321 yards and 3 TDs and both rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq (7-105-1TD) and veteran WR Garrett Wilson (10-107-1TD) had 100-yard receiving days.

With 51 seconds left, Smith was sacked, fumbled the ball, and Detroit recovered and ran out the clock to end the game.

Detroit relied heavily on Gibbs who had 99 rushing yards, 7 receptions for 65 yards and scored 3 TDs including the game-winner with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. Goff was 25-of-32 passing for 269 yards and 2 TDs; one to Gibbs and the other to WR Amon-Ra St. Brown before halftime.