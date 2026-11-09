Jets-Chiefs Game Recap | Green & White Fall, 35-12, on the Road at Kansas City

The Jets dropped a road contest, 35-12, to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Green & White fell to 2-7 and the Chiefs improved to 6-3.

"It's disappointing and I told our players that," HC Aaron Glenn said postgame. "But the only thing that we can do is go back to work."

In defeat, rookie edge David Bailey led the team with 3 QB hits, 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles, and RB Breece Hall was productive in his return with 87 scrimmage yards.

Offensively it was a tale of two halves. The Jets started well, sustaining drives that took up significant clock time. The Green & White had five possessions enter plus territory in the opening half, but they had to settle for field goals and 12 points. They outgained the Chiefs 171-to-134 before intermission.

K Jason Sanders accounted for all of the Jets' points with field goal makes from 23, 48, 49 and 54 yards.

But in the third quarter, the unit stalled and the Chiefs gained momentum in the third quarter taking a 28-12 lead with Kenneth Walker III scoring his third TD of the game. The Jets punted 3 times and turned the ball over on downs twice on their second-half possessions and were 2-of-12 overall on third down attempts —the Chiefs were 6-of-11.

"We didn't play up to par," Glenn said. "I know offensively, we didn't have as many possessions that we needed to against a team like this. Defensively, we didn't hold up well against the run in the second half and Walker, he started going and we couldn't let that happen."