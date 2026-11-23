"Anytime he's on the field, he gives us a chance for something big to happen," Glenn said.

The Chargers tried mounting a late comeback with Herbert connecting with WR Ladd McConkey for the second time in the end zone putting the Chargers within 3 points of the Jets' lead at the 2-minute warning. But after an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Chargers, the Jets got the ball back with 1:53 left in the game.

After Hall rushed three times for a combined 16 yards, the Chargers had used all their timeouts and the Jets were able to control the remaining 1:37 of the clock with Allen sealing the game with a 15-yard rush up the middle.

"I don't care if we had the ball and we were holding it or our defense made a stop," Glenn said. "The thing is, a win is a win and that's what we look for and that's the way you play this game, you know, and at the end of it, it's all about the results and we just happen to get the results that we wanted today."

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Jets led by 20-10. But the Chargers moved down the field in under six minutes to get within 3 points with McConkey hauling in an 11-yard TD from Herbert on third down.