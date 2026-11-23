The Jets never trailed and defeated the Los Angeles Chargers by 27-24 on the road for their third win of the season. The Green & White improved to 3-8 and the Chargers fell to 1-9.
In the victory, QB Geno Smith was 17-of-21 passing for 176 yards and 3 TDs. The Jets were 9-of-11 on third down and scored 3 red zone TDs.
"Geno, man, he's slicing and dicing to anybody that's open," HC Aaron Glenn said. "I can't give enough kudos to not just the players but the coaching staff and how we operate when it comes to that."
Sterling Shepard, who was elevated from the practice squad for this game, scored twice and WR Garrett Wilson led the team with 39 receiving yards as Smith spread the ball around to eight targets.
"I think it started up front," Smith said. "The offensive line did a tremendous job not only in the run game but the pass game as well."
RBs Breece Hall, who scored the first TD of the game, and Braelon Allen, shared the rushing load with 86 and 75 yards, respectively.
And for the first time this season, OC Frank Reich called plays on the field. The Jets scored on all but one of their six possessions.
Rookie edge David Bailey led the Jets' six-sack effort against Chargers QB Justin Herbert (15-of-21-131-2TD). Bailey, who had a forced fumble, became the first player to record 9.5 sacks and 6 FF through 10 career games since sacks became an official stat in 1982. It was his third multi-sack game this season.
"Anytime he's on the field, he gives us a chance for something big to happen," Glenn said.
The Chargers tried mounting a late comeback with Herbert connecting with WR Ladd McConkey for the second time in the end zone putting the Chargers within 3 points of the Jets' lead at the 2-minute warning. But after an unnecessary roughness penalty against the Chargers, the Jets got the ball back with 1:53 left in the game.
After Hall rushed three times for a combined 16 yards, the Chargers had used all their timeouts and the Jets were able to control the remaining 1:37 of the clock with Allen sealing the game with a 15-yard rush up the middle.
"I don't care if we had the ball and we were holding it or our defense made a stop," Glenn said. "The thing is, a win is a win and that's what we look for and that's the way you play this game, you know, and at the end of it, it's all about the results and we just happen to get the results that we wanted today."
At the start of the fourth quarter, the Jets led by 20-10. But the Chargers moved down the field in under six minutes to get within 3 points with McConkey hauling in an 11-yard TD from Herbert on third down.
But the Green & White had an answer. Smith found Wilson for 19 yards on second-and-long and Hall had a bruising run up the left sideline for 28 yards before Smith connected with Shepard for a 16-yard TD. The Jets regained a 10-point lead at 27-17 with 9:52 left in the game.
There were only 12 possessions in the game and the Jets forced the Chargers to punt out of halftime and spent 10 minutes on their fourth scoring drive of the game which lasted 18 -plays and covered 75 yards. The Green & White were up by 20-10 with 3:23 left in the third quarter. The 10-minute sequence was their second longest of the season.
In the second quarter, the Jets orchestrated back-to-back touchdown drives taking a 17-3 lead with 3:07 left in the first half. Hall capped off the Green & White's 13-play, 70-yard second possession with a 7-yard receiving score.
"Pre-snap, I saw the corner was off so I figured Geno would try and hit the second read, he kind of looked off the corner and hit me real fast," Hall said. "For me and him it's always about being on the same page and we were on the same page there. He made a play, I made the catch and we just scored."
After forcing the Chargers to punt after Bailey's first sack on Herbert, the Jets drove down the field and on third-and-5 from LA's 8-yard line, Smith scrambled out of the pocket to his right before finding Shepard for his first TD of the game.
See the best photos from the 27-24 road victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles.
The Chargers narrowed the deficit with Herbert rushing for a 10-yard TD at the end of the first half. Los Angeles moved the ball 72 yards in 12 plays and the Jets nearly held them to a field goal but Bailey was flagged for roughing the passer, which gave them a new set of downs at the 6-yard line.
For the seventh time this season, the Jets scored points on their opening drive with Sanders making a 50-yard field goal. A 21-yard reception by Adonai Mitchell put the Jets in Chargers' territory on their 8-play sequence.
Each first-half Green & White TD drive lasted nearly 7 minutes and the Jets outgained the Chargers by 175-136 in the first half. Smith had 112 passing yards and Herbert was limited to 59.
The Jets will return to the road for their second matchup against the Miami Dolphins of the season before their Week 13 bye on Dec. 6.
"Man, this flight [home is] going to feel good," Glenn said. "It's going to feel good. But man, listen we're ready to get on to next week."