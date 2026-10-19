Jets Notebook | RB Braelon Allen Excels in Filling Breece Hall's Big Shoes

With RB Breece Hall sidelined for the past three games with a quad injury, Braelon Allen has embraced and excelled as the Jets' lead tailback.

"That's something that we've talked about ever since [Allen]'s taken over as the starting running back," HC Aaron Glenn said during his Monday morning press conference. "He's showing that he has the capability of being the bell cow, and it's good to have another guy on our team.

"You know, especially when Breece comes back that he [Allen] can actually handle a load like that because now you can make sure you can share those responsibilities as far as giving those guys the ball, knowing that Breece is our starter. I mean, I think Braelon did an outstanding job coming in and I mean really running the ball as hard as he is, trusting the O-line as far as where the holes are going to be, and I think that speaks for itself."

Allen's performance, particularly in the past two games -- against Cleveland and at New England on Sunday, -- speaks volumes about the performance and commitment of the third-year player.

In the 26-19 loss to the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Allen had 4 rushes of 10-plus yards, which ups his total to 9 over the past two weeks. He joins rarified company in Curtis Martin and Chris Ivory as the only Jets RBs with 9-plus runs of at least 10 yards over two weeks since 1991.

In the game, Allen had 17 carries for 78 yards (4.6 per) of the Jets' 97 rush yards and 2 receptions for 26 yards. On one of those catches, the powerful 6-1, 235-pound Allen flattened New England safety Craig Woodson after catching a pass from QB Geno Smith and completed a 16-yard pass play into Patriots' territory.

"He stepped up," said TE Mason Taylor. "He stepped up in a major role with Breece being down. I knew he was capable of that as well. I mean, we have so many playmakers on this offense. He's been doing a hell of a job running the ball, protecting the ball, and it just shows every Sunday."