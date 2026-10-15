Jets-Patriots Game Preview | A New Season

The New York Jets (2-3) are set to embark on a new season Sunday when they collide with the Patriots (3-2) in Foxborough, Mass. With a 2-0 mark in the AFC and in the midst of a nine-game run inside the conference, the Green & White will begin division play against their AFC East rivals.
"We know how important division games are," said QB Geno Smith. "It's sort of a rivalry as well. The Jets and the Patriots -- they've always had a history. And for us, again, we want to make sure that we're doing whatever we need to do to put ourselves in position to win on Sunday."
'New Guys, New Faces'
Smith's top target -- WR Garrett Wilson -- was the tone-setter last week in the Jets' 17-12 victory over the Browns. He had 70 yards receiving on their opening drive including a dazzling 32-yard touchdown to get the Jets on the board. After his 11th career 100-yard receiving game, Wilson closed one chapter and turned the page.
"It's just a new season, at the end of the day," Wilson said. "We're five games in, six games in. There's a premium on this one because it is our first one. I don't know how to exactly put it, but it's a big-ass game. We're going to be ready to play. I'm excited for it. I think it's just a new season. We have new guys, new faces in here. Let's go get a win because that's the opponent."
Always dug in where his feet are, Smith keeps a mental Rolodex of his opponents. The Patriots have a stingy defense and are ranked No. 5 overall (296.2 yds/g) and No. 4 in points allowed (18.8 pts/g).
"I think the multiplicity in what they do as far as a defense," Smith said. "A lot of different fronts, a lot of different coverages on the back end. Really smart guys in the secondary, you're talking about Kevin Byard, a guy who probably has the most interceptions since he has been in the league. Carlton Davis is a guy who's a ballhawk as well. We all know what Christian Gonzalez can do -- he can blanket guys out there, and they have a well-rounded group."
Just like rolling through progressions, Smith worked through each level of the defense from the defensive backfield to the linebackers to the defensive line.
"[Robert] Spillane, who leads the defense as far as the Mike 'backer goes and [Christian] Elliss does a great job," he said. "The young rookie, I don't know if he's a rookie, but he's a young guy, No. 91 [Elijah Ponder] has been flashing on tape, he's got about five sacks, and we know Milton Williams up front. Just solid up front, Dre'Mont Jones, they got great players, they're coached by Mike Vrabel, who [is a] defensive guy, so we know he wants to have that defense be at the forefront and they want to establish the run as well on offense."
See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Patriots.
'They're Building Something'
The Jets defense has been a revelation, entering Week 6 ranked No. 4 overall (293 yds/g) and No. 2 in yards per play (4.62). After holding three of their first five opponents under 200 yards, they'll be challenged by a rejuvenated Drake Maye. During the Pats' 1-2 start, Maye had 1 TD pass and 6 INTs. But he has rebounded in wins over the Bills and the Raiders with 7 TDs and 1 INT.
"I think they're physical," Maye said. "I think they have tenacity. I think they've got, I wouldn't say a new ferociousness, but you can see the difference on tape from last year. They have some new faces, some new mentality. I think they're buying into how Coach [Aaron] Glenn wants to play defense, and I think you respect that. You can see that on film. It pops out to you. They do a good job on the back end, mixing it up and also getting on you and grabbing you and playing physical. So, you can see that they're building something on defense, and it's really shown this year with how they played."
The Jets have limited explosive plays and their pass rush was on fire last week with an 8-sack performance against the Browns. According to Next Gen Stats, the Jets blitzed 22 times on 44 dropbacks and 4 of their sacks came when blitzing. Maye has been effective against pressure, but HC Aaron Glenn and DC Brian Duker have options and a defensive line who can get home with four rushers.
"He's had a couple of games where he didn't play as well, but now you see exactly who he is," Glenn said of Maye. "At some point, guys are going to go back to exactly who they are. They will never stay in that rut for a long time, especially a guy of his magnitude. It's something that we have to watch out for. We have to go out there and compete our (expletive) off, I know that. And the way that he's getting the ball down the field -- we have to do a really good job of making sure we defend the deep ball."
On the injury front, the Jets' offense could get a boost with the return of rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. Both Cooper and Patriots WR1 A.J. Brown have returned to practice this week and had their 21-day practice windows opened. New England CB Christian Gonzalez, is in line to play after missing the past two games with a shoulder ailment. If Gonzalez is a go, he would figure to be locked up with Garrett Wilson in one of the game's marquee individual matchups.
"I wouldn't even say we've really had battles," Wilson said. "He's got the better of the matchup throughout these years for different reasons. He's a really good player and every time I get to play against a top player in this league, I'm excited for the opportunity. Yeah man, he's a great player."
'Band Together'
A new season will begin Sunday, but the Jets' 1-0 mentality has not changed. The build is ongoing and opportunity is at hand as division play commences against a familiar foe in hostile territory.
"The Patriots have a great team, they've shown that," Geno Smith said. " We're a team that's going to continue to build and I think we have another great opportunity to showcase who we are. I believe in the guys in this locker room, I believe in the coaching staff, and the entire organization, and so another opportunity for us as team to band together and get better."