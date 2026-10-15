Jets-Patriots Game Preview | A New Season

'They're Building Something'

The Jets defense has been a revelation, entering Week 6 ranked No. 4 overall (293 yds/g) and No. 2 in yards per play (4.62). After holding three of their first five opponents under 200 yards, they'll be challenged by a rejuvenated Drake Maye. During the Pats' 1-2 start, Maye had 1 TD pass and 6 INTs. But he has rebounded in wins over the Bills and the Raiders with 7 TDs and 1 INT.

"I think they're physical," Maye said. "I think they have tenacity. I think they've got, I wouldn't say a new ferociousness, but you can see the difference on tape from last year. They have some new faces, some new mentality. I think they're buying into how Coach [Aaron] Glenn wants to play defense, and I think you respect that. You can see that on film. It pops out to you. They do a good job on the back end, mixing it up and also getting on you and grabbing you and playing physical. So, you can see that they're building something on defense, and it's really shown this year with how they played."

The Jets have limited explosive plays and their pass rush was on fire last week with an 8-sack performance against the Browns. According to Next Gen Stats, the Jets blitzed 22 times on 44 dropbacks and 4 of their sacks came when blitzing. Maye has been effective against pressure, but HC Aaron Glenn and DC Brian Duker have options and a defensive line who can get home with four rushers.

"He's had a couple of games where he didn't play as well, but now you see exactly who he is," Glenn said of Maye. "At some point, guys are going to go back to exactly who they are. They will never stay in that rut for a long time, especially a guy of his magnitude. It's something that we have to watch out for. We have to go out there and compete our (expletive) off, I know that. And the way that he's getting the ball down the field -- we have to do a really good job of making sure we defend the deep ball."

On the injury front, the Jets' offense could get a boost with the return of rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. Both Cooper and Patriots WR1 A.J. Brown have returned to practice this week and had their 21-day practice windows opened. New England CB Christian Gonzalez, is in line to play after missing the past two games with a shoulder ailment. If Gonzalez is a go, he would figure to be locked up with Garrett Wilson in one of the game's marquee individual matchups.