With their bye on deck, the Jets (3-8) will end a grueling 12-week run to open the season with a road date in South Florida against the Dolphins (1-9) on Sunday. While the temperature could reach 80 degrees, there is a chance of light rain in the forecast and these Jets would be receptive to a little mud. Under HC Aaron Glenn and OC Frank Reich, the Jets are embracing a grimy identity on offense.
The results were pretty last week in Los Angeles as the Jets' offense scored on its first five possessions before running out the clock on the sixth and final possession in a 27-24 win over the Chargers. With Reich on the sideline for the first time this season, the Jets used their two-headed monster – Breece Hall (20-86) and Braelon Allen (16-75) -- in the backfield to repeatedly strike a good Chargers front with body blows. The sturdy offensive line created some space and Hall and Allen repeatedly picked up yards after contact.
"We call those dirty runs because those dirty runs will eventually turn into explosive runs and we have the running backs that are capable of doing that," Glenn said this week. "Again, at this time of the year, this is really when your offensive line really shows up and shows exactly who they are."
Run the Ball
With the run game working in LA, veteran QB Geno Smith was nearly flawless while hitting on 17-of-21 passes for 176 yards with 3 TDs and posting a season-high 141.2 passer rating. The Jets have found a clear identity and they would like to stick to that formula against a pesky 'Dolphins defense that is littered with intriguing young talent.
"We want to run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, and then set it up with a run-action pass and that's where the big chunks come," said RG Joe Tippmann. "When it calls for it, we need to be able to drop back and block everything up. But that's the forefront of what we want to do is start the game off and then eventually finish the game off running the ball with four-minute offense to end the game."
With the game still in balance and the Jets holding a 27-24 lead over the Chargers, Hall carried 3 times for 14 yards before Allen slammed the door shut with a powerful 15-yard run. It was progress from a team that found itself on the opposite side of the spectrum back in Week 7 against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium.
With the Jets trailing 28-25, Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon carried 4 times for 23 yards before QB Malik Willis salted away the game with 2-yard run on fourth-and-1. But things have changed for both teams since that first meeting – most notably for the ''Phins is that Willis is landing on injured reserve with a core-muscle injury, so and Kyle McCord will start his third consecutive game against the Jets.
Mistakes Magnified
In his first two starts, McCord completed 44.6% of his passes with 1 INT and was sacked 5 times against the Colts and the Bills. The Dolphins ran 41 times for 156 yards in the clubs' first meeting and they'll try to control the second clash with their rush attack. Jets veteran MLB Demario Davis said the Jets must improve their run defense and cut down on penalties if they want to make significant progress.
Last week against the Chargers, the Jets committed two third-down defensive penalties that kept separate drives alive and ultimately ended with Los Angeles scoring 2 TDs and 14 points.
"It's a very big deal, because it's hard enough stopping offenses in today's game," Davis said. "Stopping them twice is even more challenging, and mistakes are magnified when you get inside the red zone. So if you have a team where you get off the field right before they're on that fringe, and you get a penalty and it puts them in the red zone, now you just let their scoring percentage chance go up."
Since scoring a season-high 28 points against the Jets, the Dolphins have averaged 14.8 points a game amidst their current four-game losing streak. They rank 31st in total offense (273.6 yds/g) and passing (161.9 yds/g). Last week in a 26-9 loss at Buffalo, Miami totaled 185 yards and went 2 of 14 (14.3%) on third down. And a week after Bills edge Greg Rousseau racked up 2 sacks of McCord, the Jets are going to unleash David Bailey and friends on their division rival.
Bailey, who had 2 of the Jets' 6 sacks of Justin Herbert, is the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 9.5 sacks in their first 10 games, and he leads the NFL with 6 forced fumbles. His 20.0% pressure rate ranks second (behind only Dolphins edge Chop Robinson) and he leads all edge defenders with 32 tackles.
"You would never think that he's a rookie the way he goes through that process," Glenn said. "And then he takes all of that into the game and that's the reason why he has success with his rushes. But not just that, but the way he plays run defense, also, and he's improved in that area. I mean, he's actually improving his rushes also."
'The Essence in the QB Position'
While McCord will look to evade Bailey, Smith will make his first Jets start at Miami for the first time in nearly 12 years. Smith, a South Florida native who great up approximately 7 miles from Hard Rock Stadium, posted a perfect passer rating in the Jets' 37-24 triumph over the Dolphins on Dec. 28, 2014, connecting on 20-of-25 passes for 358 yards with 3 TDs. This season Smith, 36, ranks third with his 5 TD/INT ratio, fourth in completion rate (68.1%) and seventh in passer rating (102.7) among 27 QBs this season with at least 200 attempts.
"He's the ultimate competitor," Davis said of Smith. "Rain, sleet, snow, sun, it doesn't matter what's going on, he's steady. He's steady. To have that, he's the essence in the quarterback position of what this organization is building and what's there. It's that resilience. That's something that I feel like it can't be measured, but it needs to be measured."
The Jets are hoping to secure their first division win and back-to-back victories for the first time this season. With a multi-dimensional offense hitting its stride, the Jets will not only be comfortable in the South Florida heat but for the harsh elements that remain after the bye in December and January.