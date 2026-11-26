Mistakes Magnified

In his first two starts, McCord completed 44.6% of his passes with 1 INT and was sacked 5 times against the Colts and the Bills. The Dolphins ran 41 times for 156 yards in the clubs' first meeting and they'll try to control the second clash with their rush attack. Jets veteran MLB Demario Davis said the Jets must improve their run defense and cut down on penalties if they want to make significant progress.

Last week against the Chargers, the Jets committed two third-down defensive penalties that kept separate drives alive and ultimately ended with Los Angeles scoring 2 TDs and 14 points.

"It's a very big deal, because it's hard enough stopping offenses in today's game," Davis said. "Stopping them twice is even more challenging, and mistakes are magnified when you get inside the red zone. So if you have a team where you get off the field right before they're on that fringe, and you get a penalty and it puts them in the red zone, now you just let their scoring percentage chance go up."

Since scoring a season-high 28 points against the Jets, the Dolphins have averaged 14.8 points a game amidst their current four-game losing streak. They rank 31st in total offense (273.6 yds/g) and passing (161.9 yds/g). Last week in a 26-9 loss at Buffalo, Miami totaled 185 yards and went 2 of 14 (14.3%) on third down. And a week after Bills edge Greg Rousseau racked up 2 sacks of McCord, the Jets are going to unleash David Bailey and friends on their division rival.

Bailey, who had 2 of the Jets' 6 sacks of Justin Herbert, is the sixth player in NFL history to record at least 9.5 sacks in their first 10 games, and he leads the NFL with 6 forced fumbles. His 20.0% pressure rate ranks second (behind only Dolphins edge Chop Robinson) and he leads all edge defenders with 32 tackles.