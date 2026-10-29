Jets-Raiders Game Preview | How Slim the Margins Are

Moments after the Jets dropped to 2-5 with a 28-25 loss to the Dolphins last Sunday, head coach Aaron Glenn expressed disappointment and resolve. He momentarily discussed a big picture that begins with an intra-conference matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
"We all have to get better, from coaching to playing to everything that we're doing, we have to get better," Glenn said. "But the thing is, this is seven games. We still have a number of games left and that's how we look at it. We know what's going to happen from the outside in, we accept that, and it is what it is. This is a time where our guys, we've got to lock arms to make sure that everything that we get as far as energy and connection is going to be built from within, and we understand that. But we've got to play better and our fans deserve better than that, and that starts with me. I'm going to make sure I do everything I can this week to get our guys ready to play our next game."
'Execution at the Biggest Moment'
The Jets have lost four one-possession games including a 7-point defeat at New England in Week 6 and a 3-point loss to the Dolphins last Sunday. After a 3-0 start, the Raiders have lost four consecutive games including 3-point home decisions to the Chiefs in Week 4 and the Bills in Week 6.
"The direction of this team, I believe in it," said Jets QB Geno Smith. "We've got to finish games. It really comes down to us as players and if we finish those games, I think things are a lot different. But that's the way it is in this league. It's always going to be these one-score games and when we find a way to finish everyone will be happy with it."
Star wideout Garrett Wilson, who reiterated that he wants to be a Jet while expressing his desire to win, believes the Jets must execute better when the moment is required. Last week against the Dolphins, the Jets scored a season-high 25 points while converting 7-of-13 on third down (53.8%) and cashing in with touchdowns on 3-of-4 trips inside the red zone.
"Just the execution at the biggest moment," Wilson said. "Executing the look that we're giving at that moment. Practice is one thing, it gives you a chance and it requires, we got to be on it on Sunday. That's got to be the mindset. When you practice it and then carry it into Sunday right in that moment and know what's at stake, and I feel like we haven't done a good job of that. Let a few of those drives get away from us and they end up being big parts of the game, especially in this league and how slim the margins are."
See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Raiders.
Fast Start, Finish Strong
While the Jets' offense has scored on its past three opening possessions with 2 TDs and 1 FG, the defense has emphasized a quicker start throughout the week. After the Dolphins scored TDs on three of their first four drives, the defense made adjustments in the second half and limited Miami to 7 points.
"The gameplan maybe adjusted a little bit at half, but really just getting back to the basics, getting back to what we do well, flying to the ball, being detailed, just really everyone doing their job and kind of what I said after the game -- that's something that really has to start from the jump, from the beginning of the game," said S Dane Belton. "And that's something that we're going to focus on going forward is a fast start and being able to still finish strong as we've done, but really just getting off to that fast start is going to be important."
The Raiders own the NFL's No. 6-ranked scoring attack and are averaging 26.1 points a game. But while they've been dangerous through the air, they rank 31st in rush yards per game (74.7) and rush yards per play (3.01). Second-year RB Ashton Jeanty, who is averaging just 3.1 yards a rush, spoke confidently this week about the Raiders ability to get the run game going and get back on track against the Jets among other things. Several Jets defenders acknowledged Jeanty's statements but weren't interested in a war of words.
"I think our defense as a whole, our best football is in front of us and we're looking forward to putting that on display this week," said LB Demario Davis. "It's a great opportunity this Sunday to play our best football."
Two QBs Playing at a High Level
If the game comes down to the fourth quarter, both Geno Smith and Kirk Cousins have provided the Jets and the Raiders with steady play. Smith, who joined the Jets last spring after playing one season with the Raiders, ranks third in completion percentage (70%) and seventh in passer rating (105.2). On pass attempts that travel 20-plus pass yards, Smith ranks first in completion percentage (61.1%).
"I think he's playing at a high level," said offensive coordinator Frank Reich. "Case and point -- those plays I was talking about last week, every week, the way that he throws the ball down field, he's so accurate. His arm can make all the plays, you know what I mean. He can make all the plays. He's not turning the ball over. We're completing deep balls."
Cousins, who is keeping the seat warm for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, leads the NFL with 16 TD passes and his 1,877 yards rank third overall.
"Everywhere he's been, he's been able to play at a high level," Demario Davis said. "Just great arm talent, smart, puts the time in. Resilient, one of the best things that he does is stay in the pocket and deliver the ball, even under pressure. He's taken a ton of shots throughout his career, but you see he still stands in there and throws the ball."
Both the Jets and the Raiders have taken their shots of late. Only one will land a finishing blow Sunday.