Jets-Raiders Game Preview | How Slim the Margins Are

"We all have to get better, from coaching to playing to everything that we're doing, we have to get better," Glenn said. "But the thing is, this is seven games. We still have a number of games left and that's how we look at it. We know what's going to happen from the outside in, we accept that, and it is what it is. This is a time where our guys, we've got to lock arms to make sure that everything that we get as far as energy and connection is going to be built from within, and we understand that. But we've got to play better and our fans deserve better than that, and that starts with me. I'm going to make sure I do everything I can this week to get our guys ready to play our next game."