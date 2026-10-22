Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'We're Right at the Cusp of It'

'More Guys the Merrier'

Through six games, Smith has proven he is the right guy at the right time for the Jets. He has experienced the flip with the Seahawks and now he is in position again to help set up a team for sustainable success. In the short-term, Smith could get a few key reinforcements back in the lineup including WR Adonai Mitchell, who has missed the past four games, LG Dylan Parham and RB Breece Hall, who have been out of the lineup the past three contests. Last week, Smith welcomed Cooper back and they connected 6 times for 103 yards.

"We know how important AD is to this offense," Smith said. "He's a big key to our offense and he's another guy. With all the playmakers that we have, when you have a guy like AD out there, he can stretch the field, he can be a possession guy. And I think him, Garrett [Wilson], Coop —t hey just present a lot of different challenges for the defense and so the more guys the merrier, but really would love to have him back."

The Jets' run game has picked up of late, but the offense would like to find more success in the red zone, on third down and with their 2-minute attack prior to halftime.