Jets-Browns Game Preview | Knowing the Stakes

The Jets return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday and will play host to the Cleveland Browns. While the Jets (1-3) are looking to secure their first victory since Week 1, the Browns (3-1) have ripped off three consecutive victories after an opening-day blowout loss. Things can change quickly in the NFL and Jets veteran wide receiver Garrett Wilson said he has felt a higher level of urgency this week.
"That definitely plays into it," he said. "I would be lying if I said it didn't, but the reality of it is we have an AFC team, a team that we've played I feel like every year since I've been in the league. So, we kind of know the stakes with this team, the part of this schedule that we're going into -- you can gain a lot of ground, you can lose a lot. Just knowing the stakes."
'Get on the Board'
After dropping three consecutive contests against NFC North opponents, the Jets will play their next nine games against conference foes. Three of their next four games -- vs. the Browns, at the Patriots, vs. the Dolphins and vs. the Raiders -- are at home.
"Three-game losing streak, no one wants to endure that but that's where we're at right now and it definitely kicks up the human aspect of all of us," Wilson said. "It's like, yeah, we have to get on the board, we have to get on the board now."
The Jets are focused on getting off to a faster start offensively. They spotted their past three opponents early leads while totaling 17 points in the first half. For all their recent success, the Browns have been outscored, 27-3, in the first quarter.
"The things we talk about have to be evident and there has to be an emphasis on them -- the urgency, the things we practice at our walk-throughs," Wilson said. "We want them to show up early because we do them well and I think that might carry us through earlier in the game. Just kind of bottling up practice and doing the things we do well at practice early in the game. I would say that. It's definitely the main emphasis within this facility is how we start fast on offense."
The Jets have been down four offensive starters but could get TE Mason Taylor (thumb) back in the lineup. Wilson, who leads the Jets with 24 receptions, 270 yards receiving and 2 TDs, was held to 3 catches against the Bears as the offense was limited to 32 plays. The Browns are ranked 23rd in pass defense (235.3 yds/g), but they have a talented secondary that features safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman and cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Denzel Ward.
"I respect the way he plays defense," Wilson said of Ward. "He always has a premium on the football is my takeaway from watching him. Someone I've gone against before and he's a great player -- he brings out the best in you. So, I'm excited for it. They've got a great group, one of my good friends -- Rocket Hickman -- has 2 or 3 picks vs. us in the last two matchups we've had against him, Grant Delpit, Tyson Campbell."
'Those Can Teeter Either Way'
The margin between winning and losing in the NFL is razor thin. The Jets lost one-possession games to the Packers (20-17 OT) and the Lions (31-24) while the Browns have defeated the Buccaneers (23-19), the Panthers (21-18) and the Steelers (27-24) by a combined 10 points.
"We won three one-score games and those have been close games we've found ways to win," said Browns HC Todd Monken. "Those can teeter either way -- certain teams are like that."
Hired last January, Monken is an old-school coach who assesses the Jets by the tape and not the record.
"I see a team that plays awfully hard," he said. "I see a defense that rallies to the ball, plays physical and they've changed over their defense. … It's still a work in progress, they're still under construction. I've always been a big AG fan. They play hard. We went against him when he was in Detroit running their defense. He's wired the right way and he'll have those guys ready to go."
See the best photos on the practice field leading up to Sunday's home game against the Browns.
'Nothing Else Matters'
After his team was unable to find rhythm in a 23-12 loss to the Bears, HC Aaron Glenn set the tone early in the week. With 13 games remaining, the Jets' second-year head coach stressed to his club that they must stay in the moment
"We want to be 1-0 and that's it, that's all we're thinking about, and I'm not just saying about the game," he said. "In practice, Wednesday, we want to be 1-0. Thursday, we want to be 1-0. Then once we get to the game, we want to be 1-0."
"I'm urgent every week," added QB Geno Smith. " Every week is important, every rep is important, every practice. You have to treat every single game like a championship game -- you have to have that mindset. For me, yeah, we're always urgent. No game is more important than the next, and this game in front of us is going to be the game that we have to take care of -- nothing else matters."
The ultra-competitive Wilson said the team is focused and understands the situation. There have been missed opportunities, but there is time to get right back in the mix and that begins with a big one against the Browns.
"There are three more to make up for that and it is so early," Wilson said. "It just puts a premium on these next three. Our urgency, our practice habits, the way we take the field on Sunday has to match the stakes. I definitely feel this facility will respond to that. We all feel that, we all know what we're chasing here. It starts now, it started and that's the thing. We missed some opportunities. It's get-back, makeup time and we all know we have to be on it."