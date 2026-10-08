Jets-Browns Game Preview | Knowing the Stakes

'Get on the Board'

After dropping three consecutive contests against NFC North opponents, the Jets will play their next nine games against conference foes. Three of their next four games -- vs. the Browns, at the Patriots, vs. the Dolphins and vs. the Raiders -- are at home.

"Three-game losing streak, no one wants to endure that but that's where we're at right now and it definitely kicks up the human aspect of all of us," Wilson said. "It's like, yeah, we have to get on the board, we have to get on the board now."

The Jets are focused on getting off to a faster start offensively. They spotted their past three opponents early leads while totaling 17 points in the first half. For all their recent success, the Browns have been outscored, 27-3, in the first quarter.

"The things we talk about have to be evident and there has to be an emphasis on them -- the urgency, the things we practice at our walk-throughs," Wilson said. "We want them to show up early because we do them well and I think that might carry us through earlier in the game. Just kind of bottling up practice and doing the things we do well at practice early in the game. I would say that. It's definitely the main emphasis within this facility is how we start fast on offense."

The Jets have been down four offensive starters but could get TE Mason Taylor (thumb) back in the lineup. Wilson, who leads the Jets with 24 receptions, 270 yards receiving and 2 TDs, was held to 3 catches against the Bears as the offense was limited to 32 plays. The Browns are ranked 23rd in pass defense (235.3 yds/g), but they have a talented secondary that features safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman and cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Denzel Ward.