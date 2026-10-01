Jets-Bears Game Preview | Quarterback Certainty and Intrigue in Chicago

Maturation and Command

Smith, whose 110 passer rating this season is highest by a Jets QB through Week 3 in franchise history, is averaging 261 pass yards per game and has 4 TDs and 0 INTs. Last week, Garrett Wilson (10-107-1TD and rookie Kenyon Sadiq (7-105-1TD) became just the third WR-TE in franchise history to record 100-plus receiving yards and 1-plus TD in the same game. Smith continues to operate without rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. while WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) and TE Mason Taylor (thumb) are week-to-week.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said of Smith: "I've talked about this several times on just the maturation that you've seen of him from the time I first got a chance to be with him here and to where he is now, just full understanding of the offense to his full understanding of how defenses are trying to attack us. Him getting us in the right plays at the right time, him setting the protection at the right time, and just really seeing how he's grown as a quarterback in this league has been outstanding. And the leadership qualities that he has and the way he commands the huddle, so being able to work with him in that aspect has been good. Being able to see him work with Frank (Reich) and trying to make sure that we create this offense that we want has been good, and then just overall as a leader of this team has been good."

Not only has Smith been accurate and decisive, but he's also been cold-blooded in the pocket. Against single-high coverage, Smith has registered the second-most yards per attempt (10.3), highest completion percentage (88.9%), and seventh-highest explosive pass rate (20.4%) according to Next Gen Stats. Under DC Dennis Allen, the Bears' defense has lined up in single-high coverages on 60.2% of opposing dropbacks, the eighth-highest rate in the NFL and are allowing a 20.3% explosive pass rate (11th-highest).

"He's like a statue back in the pocket," said RG Joe Tippmann of Smith. "It's something people take for granted. The way he's able to move around the pocket and work the pocket. He doesn't bail out of there very often, and as an offensive lineman that's something that we take pride in. To back him up, we have to be able to keep those sacks off and keep the bodies off him, give him the time that he needs to get the ball out."

Smith will take aim at a Chicago which ranks 28th in yards per play (6.08) allowed overall. But in their Monday night win over the Eagles, the Bears held the Philadelphia offense to 248 yards and 22.2% on third down (2-of-9) while collecting three takeaways.