Jets-Chiefs Game Preview | Geno Smith and Patrick Mahomes Take the Spotlight

Play-Action Production

Over the past four previous seasons (2022-25), the Chiefs led the NFL in defensive points allowed, limiting opponents to just 18.9 points per game. Through seven games, the Chiefs are where you'd expect – No. 4 in points allowed at 18.7 points per contest. But Smith is playing at an elite level, ranking No. 4 in completion percentage (69%), No. 5 in TD-INT ratio (12-3) and No. 6 in passer rating (104.5). Taking it a step further, there have been 32 seasons in which a Jets QB has attempted 200 passes eight games into the season. Among those 32, Smith ranks No. 1 in passer rating, No. 2 in completion percentage and No. 3 in passing yards (1,913).

While Smith is getting it done through the air, the Jets have found their sea legs on the ground. Braelon Allen, who has filled in admirably for Breece Hall as the bell cow back, has amassed 504 yards rushing since Week 4, the second-most in the league. Allen, who had a career-high 147 rush yards vs. the Raiders, has recorded 100-plus scrimmage yards in four consecutive games. The offensive line, bolstered by return of LG Dylan Parham in Week 8, has opened holes and the ground gains have set up Smith with play-action production.

"I think the protection's gotten better and better, particularly in our play action stuff," said OC Frank Reich. "Then it really comes with the guy pulling the trigger and that's Geno. He's really good. He's really good at the play-action stuff. He's good at pushing the ball down the field. He's patient to check it down when the ball needs to be checked down. Then we have the receivers that can go deep and they're good in the intermediate."

Smith continues to be accurate at all three levels. He is one of the league's most effective long-ball throwers, ranking No. 3 in passing yards (565), No. 4 in completion percentage over expected (+19) and tied for No. 4 in TDs (4) among 47 quarterbacks with at least 10 attempts of 20-plus air yards.