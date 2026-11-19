The Jets (2-8) will look to snap a five-game losing streak Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers (1-8). They will travel to the West Coast with an offense that can move the ball on any team, although points have been at a premium inside the red zone.

Get Back on Track

In last Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills, Jason Sanders became just the second Jet to connect on 4 field goals in 3 consecutive games. The Jets are scoring inside the 20 -- they have come away with points on 93.1% of their red zone trips, which is tied for fourth-best in the NFL. But the Jets were held without a touchdown in their past two games while going 0- of -3 in the red zone and they've gone 2 -of -9 over the past 3 games. The focus for the offense continues to be finishing.

"Believe me, I feel every play of those nine quarters," said offensive coordinator Frank Reich. "We had some good moments down there -- we just have to get back on track."

Star wideout Garrett Wilson, who against the Bills recorded his 12th career-game with 100-plus receiving yards, indicated the Jets are spending more time at practice working inside the opposition 20-yard -line.

"Just an emphasis on the red zone and finishing drives," Wilson said. "You know, just talking about it and then we'll go out and practice it today and being super detailed down there, having a purpose. And I think we're throwing some extra periods of red zone in just to make sure it's that much cleaner. So, things like that to get some points on the board, but not just points -- finishing drives with touchdowns."

Wilson leads a group of playmakers who have produced an NFL-high 11 100-yard receiving or rushing performances this season. Of those 11, 6 players have had at least one game with 100-plus yards receiving or rushing.: Wilson (3), RB Braelon Allen (2) and rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. (2), whose status is in doubt because of an ankle injury, have each reached triple digits multiple times.

Despite the individual success, the Jets' offense has scuffled of late in plus territory and ranks 32nd in red zone offense at 37.9%.