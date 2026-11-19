The Jets (2-8) will look to snap a five-game losing streak Sunday in Los Angeles against the Chargers (1-8). They will travel to the West Coast with an offense that can move the ball on any team, although points have been at a premium inside the red zone.
Get Back on Track
In last Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills, Jason Sanders became just the second Jet to connect on 4 field goals in 3 consecutive games. The Jets are scoring inside the 20 -- they have come away with points on 93.1% of their red zone trips, which is tied for fourth-best in the NFL. But the Jets were held without a touchdown in their past two games while going 0- of -3 in the red zone and they've gone 2 -of -9 over the past 3 games. The focus for the offense continues to be finishing.
"Believe me, I feel every play of those nine quarters," said offensive coordinator Frank Reich. "We had some good moments down there -- we just have to get back on track."
Star wideout Garrett Wilson, who against the Bills recorded his 12th career-game with 100-plus receiving yards, indicated the Jets are spending more time at practice working inside the opposition 20-yard -line.
"Just an emphasis on the red zone and finishing drives," Wilson said. "You know, just talking about it and then we'll go out and practice it today and being super detailed down there, having a purpose. And I think we're throwing some extra periods of red zone in just to make sure it's that much cleaner. So, things like that to get some points on the board, but not just points -- finishing drives with touchdowns."
Wilson leads a group of playmakers who have produced an NFL-high 11 100-yard receiving or rushing performances this season. Of those 11, 6 players have had at least one game with 100-plus yards receiving or rushing.: Wilson (3), RB Braelon Allen (2) and rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. (2), whose status is in doubt because of an ankle injury, have each reached triple digits multiple times.
Despite the individual success, the Jets' offense has scuffled of late in plus territory and ranks 32nd in red zone offense at 37.9%.
"We're working hard to get that right," Reich said. "I'm confident we will. I believe we have a very competent staff that knows how to gameplan, put players in position. I believe we've shown that at times this year. We just need to show it more consistently and we need to execute and make the plays more consistently."
'Under a Microscope'
Last week against the Bills, the Jets had 7 explosive pass (16-plus yards) plays and the Bills were limited to 3. Through 10 games, 64.7% (11 -of -17) of Jets touchdowns have been scored in the red zone while 6 TDs have been explosives originating from outside the 20.
"In the NFL, things get harder in the red zone, windows get tighter," said TE Jeremy Ruckert. "They're not defending as much of the field and it's under a microscope so we need to do a better job of continuing to run the plays that get us down there and you know we have a great plan going into every week. We trust the plan it's just a matter of executing the plan."
Veteran QB Geno Smith, who is dealing with an ankle injury but remains in line to make his 11th consecutive start, has completed 67.1% of his passes with 12 TDs and 3 INTs. He pointed to two areas that must be strong for teams to convert in condensed space.
"You have to run the ball," he said. "The best teams who score a lot of touchdowns -- they're really efficient down there in the run game and then from there, the passing game has to be efficient. I would say the majority of touchdowns scored in the red zone are either in the run game or on scramble drills. If it's not there in the first one or two options, being able to get on the move and then making the second play."
With Breece Hall and Braelon Allen in the backfield, the Jets have had a lot of success running the ball of late. But the Chargers' defensive front is coming off an elite performance, helping hold the Ravens to 16 yards on the ground and Derrick Henry to 10 yards on 10 carries in a 23-20 win on Monday night.
"I mean it was an impressive show what they did against the Ravens offense as far as stopping the run," Reich said. "So those guys are, that's the way their defense is built. Big, strong interior defensive linemen. Their style and scheme, they play it very well, they're coached very well. So, it presents a challenge, it presents a challenge. Now, there have been some people that have run it on them. I mean they're a very, very good run defense, make no mistake about it."
See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Chargers.
'Perfectionists Down There'
Garrett Wilson, who is tied for third in the AFC with 50 receptions, is tied for the team lead with 3 TDs including a 5-yard scoring grab in Week 2 against the Packers.
"Definitely the whole field tightens and I've said it before, you can't really sell a route vertically," he said. "So, it's more about the lateral windows in a way and that's why you've got to be that much more detailed, that much more honestly, just perfectionists down there if you want to execute at a high clip."
While the Chargers rank 10th in red zone defense (52.8%), they are tied for 27th in scoring defense (26.6 pts/g) and tied for 24th in yards per play allowed (5.6). They'll face a talented Jets offense that has its mind set on finding California gold inside the red zone.
"For us to be successful, it's no secret to say we want to be balanced," Reich said. "We're not going in there thinking we're trying to run it 40 times and we don't want to throw it 40-plus times. We want to be a balanced team - we want to be able to be effective in the run game and be efficient and explosive in the pass game, so that's what we'll try to do each week."