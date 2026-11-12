Jets-Bills Game Preview | The Build Continues Amidst Adversity

Build It Right

Davis, the Mike 'backer on the Jets' No. 12 ranked defense (325.8 yards per), knows the landscape better than most. A Jets' third-round draft pick in 2012, Davis, who is now in his 15th season, had 90 tackles and 2 sacks for the Green & White the last time they won 10 games back in 2015.

"Of course you can feel the passion, you can feel the desperation for when you think about decades on decades of not having that Super Bowl which is the ultimate goal and then a decade plus of not being in the playoffs," he said of the loyal fans. "When you desire to win and you have a competitive nature – of course that's a normal reaction especially in a location like this where everything is about results. Don't give me the fluff – just show me the baby, just show me where it is. But when you're trying to build something successful, when you're trying to build something sustainable, you have to take the time to build it right."

Among players aged 26 and under, the Jets rank 1st in the NFL in both scrimmage yards (2,889) and defensive tackles (397), and 4th in sacks (17.0). Rookie edge David Bailey, who has 7.5 sacks and had 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on the same drive, is off to a historic start to his career. Several other draft picks including TE Kenyon Sadiq, WR Omar Cooper Jr. and DT Darrell Jackson Jr., have made significant contributions while CB D'Angelo Ponds is taking strides at nickel. The offense has scored points on their opening possession in five straight games and the defense has forced an NFL-high 13 fumbles while QB Geno Smith continues to play some of the best football of his career.