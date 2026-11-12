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Jets-Bills Game Preview | The Build Continues Amidst Adversity

LB Demario Davis: A Team That is Staying True to the Process

Nov 12, 2026 at 06:10 PM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

2026 Game Preview_article-W10-NYJ-BUF

The Jets (2-7) will host the division-leading Buffalo Bills (7-1) Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Facing adversity in the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Green & White believe they are a team that is progressing and different results are on the horizon.

"We're not going to hide from the fact that we're 2-7," said HC Aaron Glenn this week. "We own that, but man, we're still working our (butts) off to make sure we fix that. And we feel like we like the players that we have in the building to be able to help us do that."

Trying to Break Through
The Jets' 35-12 loss to the Chiefs last Sunday in Kansas City was an anomaly in the score discrepancy. Five of the Jets' seven losses have been by a combined 25 points (5 pts/g). Against the Chiefs, the Jets largely had the better of play in the first half but came away with 12 points despite having five trips reach plus-territory.

"When you look at the seven losses, and this is just the facts ‐ five of the teams were playoff-caliber teams," Glenn said. "I think five of them were one-score games. I think two 3-point, one 5-point, and two 7-points. And listen, there's a number of things that we got to fix and get better at, but we feel like, man, we're right on the cusp of trying to break through and we're going to do everything we can to do that. And that's my responsibility, and I think you guys are well aware of that. Whatever it takes, whatever decision I have to make to be able to do that, I'm willing to do it."

Veteran linebacker Demario Davis, in his third stint with the Jets, has dropped his anchor with a young team who continues to show promise and is loaded with talent. "I think the same with any successful entity – there are going to be moments where it looks good, flashes of good and that's what you want to build on and then there's going to be moments of setback or adversity," Davis said. "And in those moments, you can't just always start from scratch. You have to hold on, you have to endure and let the ship right itself because all of that adversity, all of that strain, all of that storm is actually making the ship or the tree or whatever is growing stronger, and that's what's forging the sustainability."

Gallery | Jets Practice Thursday in Legacy Black Alternate Uniform Helmets

See photos of the Jets on the practice field ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Bills.

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Build It Right
Davis, the Mike 'backer on the Jets' No. 12 ranked defense (325.8 yards per), knows the landscape better than most. A Jets' third-round draft pick in 2012, Davis, who is now in his 15th season, had 90 tackles and 2 sacks for the Green & White the last time they won 10 games back in 2015.

"Of course you can feel the passion, you can feel the desperation for when you think about decades on decades of not having that Super Bowl which is the ultimate goal and then a decade plus of not being in the playoffs," he said of the loyal fans. "When you desire to win and you have a competitive nature – of course that's a normal reaction especially in a location like this where everything is about results. Don't give me the fluff – just show me the baby, just show me where it is. But when you're trying to build something successful, when you're trying to build something sustainable, you have to take the time to build it right."

Among players aged 26 and under, the Jets rank 1st in the NFL in both scrimmage yards (2,889) and defensive tackles (397), and 4th in sacks (17.0). Rookie edge David Bailey, who has 7.5 sacks and had 2 sacks and 2 forced fumbles of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on the same drive, is off to a historic start to his career. Several other draft picks including TE Kenyon Sadiq, WR Omar Cooper Jr. and DT Darrell Jackson Jr., have made significant contributions while CB D'Angelo Ponds is taking strides at nickel. The offense has scored points on their opening possession in five straight games and the defense has forced an NFL-high 13 fumbles while QB Geno Smith continues to play some of the best football of his career.

"When you look at this organization, when you look at the regime that's built here, the foundation that's built here, you have coaches and players that are united," Davis said. "There are no cracks and as much adversity as you've gone through during the season, there are no cracks. That's huge. And then when you look at the talent that's being assembled, you have a great draft, you have a rookie who's top of the league in sacks, you are having multiple young guys who are having humongous games as playmakers, so you're building a core of a roster and then you retaining guys. That is foundational and you have to continue to build on that and when you do get to that success, the results, it will be forged through that adversity and you won't have to worry about it having momentary success of popcorn success. That's how you build a strong thing."

The Records Always Lie
First-year Bills head coach Joe Brady, who this week recalled facing Smith during their high school playing days in South Florida, knows his team will be in for a battle against an improved Jets club.

"The records always lie to you in the NFL – that's why you can never focus on them," he said. "I think it's a really good offense that has been in a lot of games and a lot of one-score games. You take a couple plays here and there situationally and the record looks completely different and people are probably talking about the Jets a little differently. It's going to be a huge challenge for us defensively and a great opportunity for us."

Brady, who remains Buffalo's offensive play-caller, also lavished heavy praise on Bailey. With 7.5 sacks and 5 force fumbles, Bailey ranks tied for fourth and 1st in the league respectively.

"He's already a star right now," Brady said. "He's going to be a problem for a lot of years. He's making production in the sack game, he's forcing fumbles. There is a reason why he got drafted where he got drafted.  You have to know where he is at all times and they do a good job of moving him around but he can wreck game."

And the Bills have one of the NFL's top game-wreckers in QB Josh Allen. But after a short week and a physically punishing win over the Vikings on Monday night, they'll face a steady Jets team that continues to march ahead no matter what the record says.

"It's a testing time where doubt can enter, where wavering can enter," Davis said. "But what's amazing about this team is you don't feel any of that, you don't feel any players backtracking, you don't feel any coaches unwavering. You have a team that is staying true to the process."

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