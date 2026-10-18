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Inactives

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Jets List 6 Inactives for Road Matchup Against New England Patriots

Breece Hall, Jack Heflin, Adonai Mitchell, Joseph Ossai, Dylan Parham and Nahshon Wright Inactive for Sunday’s Game

Oct 18, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Kickoff between the Jets and Patriots is at 1 p.m. The Green & White have placed six players on today's inactive list.

WR Omar Cooper Jr. returns to the line up after being placed on the active 53-man roster yesterday. LB Jaden Keller was elevated from the practice squad for this game.

The Patriots have 6 players on their inactive list.

  • TE Tanner Arkin
  • CB Channing Canada
  • T Dametrious Crownover
  • CB Carlton Davis
  • QB Behren Morton (emergency)
  • CB Karon Prunty

Gallery | Jets Arrive at Gillette Stadium for Week 6 Contest vs New England Patriots

See the Jets arriving at Gillette Stadium ahead of their Week 6 game vs the Patriots.

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