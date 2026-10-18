Jets List 6 Inactives for Road Matchup Against New England Patriots

Kickoff between the Jets and Patriots is at 1 p.m. The Green & White have placed six players on today's inactive list.
- RB Breece Hall
- DL Jack Heflin
- WR Adonai Mitchell
- Edge Joseph Ossai
- G Dylan Parham
- CB Nahshon Wright
WR Omar Cooper Jr. returns to the line up after being placed on the active 53-man roster yesterday. LB Jaden Keller was elevated from the practice squad for this game.
The Patriots have 6 players on their inactive list.
- TE Tanner Arkin
- CB Channing Canada
- T Dametrious Crownover
- CB Carlton Davis
- QB Behren Morton (emergency)
- CB Karon Prunty
See the Jets arriving at Gillette Stadium ahead of their Week 6 game vs the Patriots.