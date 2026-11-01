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Inactives

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Jets List 7 Players Inactive Against Las Vegas Raiders

David Bailey, Breece Hall, Kohl Levao, Max Mitchell, Joseph Ossai, Tim Patrick and Nahshon Wright Inactive for Week 8

Nov 01, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Kickoff between the Jets and Raiders is set for 1 p.m. The Green & White have placed seven players on today's inactive list.

Yesterday, the Jets placed DT T'Vondre Sweat on injured reserve and signed DL Payton Page to the active roster. OL Brant Banks and edge Quinton Bell were activated from the practice squad for this game.

The Raiders have seven players on their inactive list.

  • WR Malik Benson
  • G Bryce Cabeldue
  • S Dalton Johsnon
  • S Tristin McCollum
  • QB (third) Aidan O'Connell
  • DT JJ Pegues
  • WR Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Gallery | Jets Arrive at MetLife Stadium for Week 8 Game vs Las Vegas Raiders

See the Jets arriving at MetLife Stadium ahead of their Week 8 game vs the Raiders.

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