Jets List 7 Inactives for Road Matchup Against Detroit Lions

It's the first time Aaron Glenn is back in Detroit since becoming the Jets head coach. Kickoff between the Jets and Lions is at 1 p.m.The Jets have placed seven players on today's inactive list.

For the first time this season, edge Joseph Ossai and CB D'Angelo Ponds are active. Ossai missed time after sustaining an injury in the final preseason game and Ponds, who had a calf strain which kept him out of training camp, spent the first few weeks increasing his workload in practice. Ponds, the rookie out of Indiana, will be making his NFL debut.

K Jason Sanders and WR Sterling Shepard were elevated from the practice squad for the game. WR Jamaal Pritchett was signed to the active roster on Saturday.

The Lions have six players on their inactive list.