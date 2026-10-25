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Inactives

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Jets List 7 Inactives for Home Matchup Against Miami Dolphins

Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Breece Hall, Jack Heflin, Max Mitchell, Kene Nwangwu, Joseph Ossai and Dylan Parham Inactive for Sunday's Game

Oct 25, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Kickoff between the Jets and Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. The Green & White have placed seven players on today's inactive list.

WR Adonai Mitchell returns to the lineup after missing the past four games with a finger injury. OL Brant Banks and LB Troy Reeder were elevated from the practice squad for this game and LB Jaden Keller was signed to the active 53-man roster yesterday.

The Dolphins have placed seven players on their inactive list.

  • Edge Rob Beal Jr.
  • G DJ Campbell
  • CB Marcellas Dial Jr.
  • LB Willie Gay Jr.
  • T Chukwuebuka Godrick
  • CB Reece Taylor
  • WR Jalen Tolbert

Gallery | Jets Arrive at MetLife Stadium for Week 7 Game vs Miami Dolphins

See the Jets arriving at MetLife Stadium ahead of their Week 7 game vs the Dolphins.

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