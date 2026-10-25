Jets List 7 Inactives for Home Matchup Against Miami Dolphins

Kickoff between the Jets and Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. The Green & White have placed seven players on today's inactive list.
WR Adonai Mitchell returns to the lineup after missing the past four games with a finger injury. OL Brant Banks and LB Troy Reeder were elevated from the practice squad for this game and LB Jaden Keller was signed to the active 53-man roster yesterday.
The Dolphins have placed seven players on their inactive list.
- Edge Rob Beal Jr.
- G DJ Campbell
- CB Marcellas Dial Jr.
- LB Willie Gay Jr.
- T Chukwuebuka Godrick
- CB Reece Taylor
- WR Jalen Tolbert
See the Jets arriving at MetLife Stadium ahead of their Week 7 game vs the Dolphins.