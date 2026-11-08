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Inactives

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Jets List 7 Players Inactive for Week 9 Game Against Chiefs

Blake Freeland, Kohl Levao, Joseph Ossai, Tim Patrick, Trevin Wallace, Garrett Wilson, Nahshon Wright Inactive for Week 9

Nov 08, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Kickoff between the Jets and Chiefs is set for 1 p.m.The Green & White have placed seven players on today's inactive list.

Yesterday, the Jets elevated LB Troy Reeder and OL Brant Banks from the practice squad for this game.

Here are the Chiefs' inactives for today's game:

  • CB Mansoor Delane
  • QB Garrett Nussmeier (3rd QB)
  • FB Ben VanSumeren
  • DE Jack Pyburn
  • OT Diego Pounds
  • DT Peter Woods

Gallery | Jets Arrive at Arrowhead Stadium for Week 9 Game vs Kansas City Chiefs

See the Jets arriving at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of their Week 9 game vs the Chiefs.

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