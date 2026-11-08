Jets List 7 Players Inactive for Week 9 Game Against Chiefs

Kickoff between the Jets and Chiefs is set for 1 p.m.The Green & White have placed seven players on today's inactive list.
- OL Blake Freeland
- OL Kohl Levao
- Edge Joseph Ossai
- WR Tim Patrick
- LB Trevin Wallace
- WR Garrett Wilson
- CB Nahshon Wright
Yesterday, the Jets elevated LB Troy Reeder and OL Brant Banks from the practice squad for this game.
Here are the Chiefs' inactives for today's game:
- CB Mansoor Delane
- QB Garrett Nussmeier (3rd QB)
- FB Ben VanSumeren
- DE Jack Pyburn
- OT Diego Pounds
- DT Peter Woods
See the Jets arriving at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of their Week 9 game vs the Chiefs.