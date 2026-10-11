Jets List 6 Inactives for Home Matchup Against Cleveland Browns

Kickoff between the Jets and Browns is at 1 p.m. The Green & White have placed six players on today's inactive list.
- RB Breece Hall
- Edge Nate Lynn
- LB Kiko Mauigoa
- WR Adonai Mitchell
- OL Dylan Parham
- CB Nahshon Wright
WR Tim Patrick will make his Jets debut against the Browns after returning to practice this week. LB Jaden Keller was activated from the practice squad for this game.
The Browns have seven players on their inactive list.
- C Parker Brailsford
- DT Mason Graham
- QB Taylen Green (3QB)
- DT Mike Hall Jr.
- G Teven Jenkins
- TE Carsen Ryan
- WR Tylan Wallace
See the Jets arriving at MetLife Stadium ahead of their Week 5 game vs the Browns.