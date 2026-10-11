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Inactives

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Jets List 6 Inactives for Home Matchup Against Cleveland Browns

Breece Hall, Nate Lynn, Kiko Mauigoa, Adonai Mitchell, Dylan Parham and Nahshon Wright Inactive for Sunday's Game

Oct 11, 2026 at 11:30 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Inactives 16x9 1 (1)

Kickoff between the Jets and Browns is at 1 p.m. The Green & White have placed six players on today's inactive list.

WR Tim Patrick will make his Jets debut against the Browns after returning to practice this week. LB Jaden Keller was activated from the practice squad for this game.

The Browns have seven players on their inactive list.

  • C Parker Brailsford
  • DT Mason Graham
  • QB Taylen Green (3QB)
  • DT Mike Hall Jr.
  • G Teven Jenkins
  • TE Carsen Ryan
  • WR Tylan Wallace

Gallery | Jets Arrive at MetLife Stadium for Week 5 Contest vs Cleveland Browns

See the Jets arriving at MetLife Stadium ahead of their Week 5 game vs the Browns.

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